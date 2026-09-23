Don Trump Jr. Wedding Nightmare: Republicans Call for Prez's Son to Be Investigated After Bahamas Celebration Is Funded by Putin's Close Ally

Curtis branded the gift as "corruption" and asked Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, to also subpoena the president's eldest son over his cryptocurrency ventures, as well as his overseas property projects involving foreign leaders.

The Utah senator also urged Grassley to look into Don Jr.'s advisory roles with prediction-market companies, which have raised conflict-of-interest concerns.

"A toaster is a wedding gift... A private-island party paid for by a Putin-connected oligarch is something else," Curtis wrote on X.

However, Curtis is not alone in his pursuit; according to the AP, three more Republican senators have joined the plea for an investigation.