Don Trump Jr. Wedding Nightmare: Republicans Call for Prez's Son to Be Investigated After Bahamas Celebration Is Funded by Putin's Close Ally
Sept. 23 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr.'s luxurious Bahamas wedding appears to be causing him a major headache after it was reported some of the celebration was bankrolled in part by a Russian benefactor, oligarch Umar Kremlev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this week, Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate Don Jr. over the ProPublica report, which claimed Kremlev rented a private island and paid for a fireworks display the weekend of the wedding.
'Corruption' At Don Trump Jr.'s Wedding?
Curtis branded the gift as "corruption" and asked Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, to also subpoena the president's eldest son over his cryptocurrency ventures, as well as his overseas property projects involving foreign leaders.
The Utah senator also urged Grassley to look into Don Jr.'s advisory roles with prediction-market companies, which have raised conflict-of-interest concerns.
"A toaster is a wedding gift... A private-island party paid for by a Putin-connected oligarch is something else," Curtis wrote on X.
However, Curtis is not alone in his pursuit; according to the AP, three more Republican senators have joined the plea for an investigation.
Republicans Want Don Trump Jr. Investigated
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is on board, calling the wedding and the gift "colossally bad judgment at best." Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has also joined Curtis, confirming he would "support" his fellow senator's investigation request.
And rounding out the trio is Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who noted she was "glad [Curtis] said what he said. It doesn’t make any difference if you're Republican or Democrat, if you're Trump or you're Biden."
In an apparent effort to keep things balanced, Curtis also urged Grassley to have Hunter Biden testify about his business dealings in China and Ukraine; however, on X, he admitted that the GOP "nearly wore out the subpoena machine investigating Hunter Biden's foreign relationships."
Curtis added, "We should not unplug it now."
Bettina Anderson Defends Wedding
In response, the former president's son Hunter said, "I say bring it on. I’ve already given more than seven hours of sworn testimony."
The 56-year-old noted, "I'll sit next to Don Jr. and testify any time, any place. Eric (Trump) and Jared (Kushner) can join us too."
Meanwhile, following the ProPublica report, Don Jr.'s bride, Bettina Anderson, took to Instagram to clear up the allegations and wrote, "Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful.
"It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn't require a political motive."
President Trump Stands Up For Son
"Generosity doesn't automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift..." the 39-year-old concluded.
Don Jr.'s father defended his son over the controversial Russian payment from Kremlev, after he was asked for his response in the Oval Office.
"As I understand it, he (Don Jr.) paid him back," the president told the press on September 18. "I understand that Don's paying them back."
According to the Commander-in-Chief, the situation was "totally allowed."