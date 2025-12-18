Olympic Golden Girl Simone Biles Blasted by Animal Rights Groups for 'Chopping Dog's Ears Off' in 'Excruciatingly Painful' Procedure
Dec. 18 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles has been blasted by animal rights groups after allegedly chopping off her dog's ears in an "excruciatingly painful" procedure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Olympic Golden Girl, 28, and NFL star husband Jonathan Owens, 30, recently added a fourth dog to their clan, a Doberman, and posted a snap of their new pup with its breeder on social media.
PETA Goes Off
However, the dog appears to have undergone a cropping procedure, which didn't go unnoticed, sparking a flood of angry comments. And now animal welfare charity PETA has voiced its displeasure at Biles and Owens.
The organization said in a statement: "We were stunned when we saw you purchased a dog from a breeder, and judging from the comments online, we weren't alone.
"Then you went another step further and had the puppy’s ears chopped off?
"Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look. Many veterinarians refuse to perform the procedure, which has been banned in many European countries."
"Dogs love us just the way we are – the very least we can do is return the favor and never subject them to mutilation surgeries like the one your new puppy endured," they added.
'Because I Can!'
The breeder company – Regal Empire Doberman – also received a backlash on social media, with the founder even biting back at one user, who wrote: "Why do you still dock the ears? It's cruel and purely cosmetic for human enjoyment."
In response, and seemingly confirming the procedure had taken place, Regal Empire Doberman's account wrote: "Because I can …. Next question."
PETA's letter to Biles and Owens continued: "As long as people continue to buy dogs when so many await loving homes, we will always be in a homeless animal crisis.
"Imagine what it’s like to work in a shelter, agonizing every second about the flood of animals coming in and working tirelessly to try and find homes for those who fill cages, only to see someone of your popularity and influence posing for a breeder's Instagram page.
"It’s simple math: for every dog purchased, a dog in a shelter loses their chance at a home. If you were set on a Doberman, there are many rescues that would have happily worked with you to adopt one in need...
"We hope next time you'll be kind and adopt one of the millions of animals dreaming of a better life."
Biles and Owens are understood to have four dogs in their family now, and the pair split their time between Texas, where they have built a stunning mansion from scratch, and Chicago, where he is currently playing for the Bears.
The gymnast made headlines recently by admitting she had undergone a breast enlargement and has been showing off the results on her social media pages.
Simone Biles Opens Up About Body
Speaking on TikTok, she said: "I got my b---- done June 16," she explained. "You all lied, this s--- hurts so bad. Your girl could not move by herself. So I did take the full two weeks, and I am glad I did because my recovery was rough."
She added, "The very first day, Jonathan had to lift me up out of bed, physically lift me out of bed, and take me to the restroom.
"I am assuming that I am a little bit more muscular than most girls who get them done, and that under the muscle and kind of doing all of that work really hurt my body."
Biles also said she panicked in the aftermath as it took her time to adjust to how her body looked.
"They were up to my neck, and I did freak out, and I did talk to my doctor," she recalled. "I said take them out, they need to be smaller, they look like aliens. But now they are perfect."