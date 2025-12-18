Olympic Golden Girl Simone Biles Blasted by Animal Rights Groups for 'Chopping Dog's Ears Off' in 'Excruciatingly Painful' Procedure

However, the dog appears to have undergone a cropping procedure, which didn't go unnoticed, sparking a flood of angry comments. And now animal welfare charity PETA has voiced its displeasure at Biles and Owens.

The organization said in a statement: "We were stunned when we saw you purchased a dog from a breeder, and judging from the comments online, we weren't alone.

"Then you went another step further and had the puppy’s ears chopped off?

"Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look. Many veterinarians refuse to perform the procedure, which has been banned in many European countries."

"Dogs love us just the way we are – the very least we can do is return the favor and never subject them to mutilation surgeries like the one your new puppy endured," they added.