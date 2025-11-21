Your tip
'They Look Like Aliens!': Olympic Golden Girl Simone Biles Admits New Boob Job Left her in 'Agony' and Made her 'Freak Out' Over Fears Implants Were Too Big

picture of Simone Biles
Source: @simonebilesowens;tiktok

Simone Biles has admitted her new breast implants left her in 'agony' during in-depth discussion about surgery on TikTok.

Nov. 21 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Simone Biles has admitted her new breast implants left her in "agony" and thinks they "look like aliens," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Olympic gymnastics golden girl has given an in-depth account of her surgery, which took place in June, after recently ending months of rumors by confirming she’d gone under the knife.

'This S--t Hurts So Bad'

picture of Simone Biles
Source: @simonebilesowens/tiktok

Biles admitted she 'could not move by herself' after going under the knife.

The famous athlete opted for 310cc high-profile, extra-filled silicone implants, which she shared as she stepped back from the camera to reveal her full frame of 4'8" and 105 pounds.

"We were deciding between 310 and 330, but the 330 would not fit," the 28-year-old said was the deciding size factor.

The procedure, however, turned into quite the ordeal.

"I got my boobs done June 16," she explained. "You all lied, this s--- hurts so bad. Your girl could not move by herself. So I did take the full two weeks, and I am glad I did because my recovery was rough."

Source: @simonebilesowens/tiktok

The athlete spoke about her op on TikTok.

Biles said she had the implants put under the muscle and that after hearing other people say that their recovery was straightforward, she was worried by her early levels of discomfort.

"The very first day, Jonathan (Owens, her Chicago Bears star husband) had to lift me up out of bed, physically lift me out of bed, and take me to the restroom.

"I am assuming that I am a little bit more muscular than most girls who get them done, and that under the muscle and kind of doing all of that work really hurt my body."

Biles added she also panicked in the aftermath as it took her time to adjust to how her body looked.

"They were up to my neck, and I did freak out and I did talk to my doctor," she recalled. "I said take them out, they need to be smaller, they look like aliens. But now they are perfect."

The Secret's Out

picture of Simone Biles
Source: MEGA

Biles confirmed rumors she had her breasts enlarged earlier this month.

Earlier this summer, Biles sparked speculation she'd enhanced her chest when she reappeared in public following what she has now confirmed to be a procedure, but it took her a short while to confirm what people had suspected.

The gymnast shared a video to social media of her somersaulting on a trampoline at home, captioning the footage, "First flip in a year at the new house."

She also wrote that she had "new (cherry emojis)," in a not-so-subtle nod to the work that she has seemingly had done.

The 11-time gold medal winner performed a backflip in the video before revealing that she actually had gotten a cramp.

picture of Simone Biles
Source: MEGA

The Olympian has teased she may compete in the Los Angeles Games in 2028 , sayng, 'never say never.'

Biles was dominant at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, winning gold in the team, all-around, and vault competitions.

In August, she dropped a clue that she might not be done with the Olympics just yet, while speaking at the Ready25 conference in Australia.

Asked directly if she'd consider competing at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, the American superstar said simply, "Never say never."

In the past few months, Biles has been a regular at Bears games to support her husband on the football field.

