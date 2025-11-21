'They Look Like Aliens!': Olympic Golden Girl Simone Biles Admits New Boob Job Left her in 'Agony' and Made her 'Freak Out' Over Fears Implants Were Too Big

Biles said she had the implants put under the muscle and that after hearing other people say that their recovery was straightforward, she was worried by her early levels of discomfort.

"The very first day, Jonathan (Owens, her Chicago Bears star husband) had to lift me up out of bed, physically lift me out of bed, and take me to the restroom.

"I am assuming that I am a little bit more muscular than most girls who get them done, and that under the muscle and kind of doing all of that work really hurt my body."

Biles added she also panicked in the aftermath as it took her time to adjust to how her body looked.

"They were up to my neck, and I did freak out and I did talk to my doctor," she recalled. "I said take them out, they need to be smaller, they look like aliens. But now they are perfect."