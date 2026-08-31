'Rejected' Princess Diana Confessed She Struggled With Bulimia Amid Divorce From Charles: 'I Took it Out on Myself'
Aug. 31 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Princess Diana confessed that she felt "rejected" and battled an eating disorder amid the demise of her marriage to then-Prince Charles in resurfaced tapes.
On the 29th anniversary of her death, RadarOnline.com revisits her failed marriage and her battle with bulimia.
Inside Diana and Charles' Divorce
Diana and Charles tied the knot on July 29, 1981, but their marriage was rocked for years by infidelity and intense scrutiny from the public.
More than 10 years after saying "I do," the pair officially separated in December 1992. Their divorce was not finalized until nearly four years later in August 1996.
They shared two children: Prince Harry and Prince William.
'Everybody Knew About the Bulimia in the Family'
As Diana struggled with her high-profile divorce in the public eye, she was not eating healthily.
"Everybody knew about the bulimia in the family, and they blamed the failure of the marriage on it," she said in the tapes. "I was rejected. I didn’t think I was good enough for this family, so I took it out on myself."
Reflecting on her eating disorder and other ways that she could have dealt with her stress in her life, she noted, "I could have gone to alcohol, which would have been obvious. I could have been anorexic, which would have been more obvious."
"I decided to do a more discreet thing, which ultimately wasn’t discreet," she added.
Bulimia Was a 'Symptom'
Diana also opened up about her suffering from bulimia in a 1995 interview that aired two years before her death.
"I didn’t like myself, I was ashamed because I couldn’t cope with the pressures," she explained to BBC’s Martin Bashir.
"I had bulimia for a number of years, and that’s like a secret disease," she continued. "It’s a repetitive pattern which is very destructive to yourself."
She also pointed out that bulimia was a "symptom" of what was going on her marriage and subsequent split from Charles.
"I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger," she explained at the time. "They decided that was the problem — Diana was unstable."
Prince William and Prince Harry Speak Out on Mental Health
Years later, Prince William appeared to acknowledge his mother's battle with disordered eating during an appearance on a documentary.
"We need to normalize the conversation about mental health," he said on Wasting Away: The Truth About Anorexia. "These are illnesses. Mental health needs to be taken as seriously as physical health.”
In 2017, Prince Harry also spoke out on the importance mental health and his own decision to seek out therapy.
"I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well," he shared on Telegraph's Mad World podcast. "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle."
"Because of the process I have been through over the past two and a half years, I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously as well, and been able to put blood, sweat and tears into the things that really make a difference and things that I think will make a difference to everybody else."