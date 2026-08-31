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Home > Royals News > Princess Diana

Princess Diana Would Have Done 'Everything in Her Power' to Heal Prince Harry and William's Bitter Rift, Former Royal Butler Says

A photo of Prince William alongside a photo of Princess Diana alongside a photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's butler opened up about the division in the royal family.

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Aug. 31 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

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Princess Diana would have been heartbroken over the rift that plagues her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While speaking on GB News Breakfast, Diana's former butler, Grant Harrold, was asked by hosts Alex Armstrong and Ellie Costello to speculate on what would have been Diana's perspective on the distance between her children.

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Princess Diana's Butler Speculates on Family Feud

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A photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Diana would express sympathies to both of her sons, the butler claimed.

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"I mean, she's a mother, and I'm sure ... she would see both sides of the story from both the boys," explained Harrold.

While Diana may have sympathized with each of her boys, the former royal's priority would remain on unity, according to her butler.

"The one thing she would hate is this fallout," he added. "The fact that, as we are aware... they're not speaking, the fact that this has never been on for, you know, several years, that would upset her. And I have no doubt if she were here, she would be doing everything in her power to try to heal the rift."

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Diana's Likely Advice to Sons

A photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

The butler speculated on what Diana would tell her kids.

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Harrold also disclosed Diana wouldn't necessarily want Harry to return to the royal family in a formal capacity. Her son stepped away from his royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, and they moved to Montecito, California, to begin a new life away from the pressures of the palace.

Diana, too, became estranged in ways from the family. After divorcing from then-Prince Charles in 1996, Diana continued her philanthropic endeavors without a formal position within the family. While Diana may have been less concerned with Harry's technical ties, she'd likely just want the distance between the brothers to come to an end, speculated Harrold.

"Not as a whole thing, not necessarily bringing (Harry) back into the royal family as such, but certainly to feel this rift between two brothers," he explained. "You get one chance at life, as she's shown us ... We lost her at such a young age, and I'm sure that she would say to her boys, 'You get the one chance, it's not a rehearsal, and you must make the most of it.'"

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Prince Harry Details Strain in Brotherly Relationship

A photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry wrote about his experience in his memoir.

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Harry claimed his feud with William began bubbling under the surface years before the public witnessed their split. According to his memoir, Spare, he was often put to the side within the family in favor of William, who is expected to take the throne after King Charles.

He described William as his "beloved brother and archnemesis" simultaneously. Later in life, Harry claimed, their relationship turned increasingly toxic.

The former royal alleged William became physically violent during a disagreement. He claimed William called Markle "rude" and "abrasive." When Harry ran to defend his love, William allegedly became physical, a claim which has been denied.

Harry wrote, "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Return Branded 'Beyond Crazy' and 'Insulting' by Royal Expert

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Harry and Meghan Markle Return to United Kingdom

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A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to return to royal duties.

Despite seemingly little change in his family dynamic, Harry recently returned to the United Kingdom with his wife and children in a bold move. They did not resume their royal duties.

The decision to move closer to the crown came as a surprise.

In a statement to The New York Times, a representative for the couple said, “On the heels of a wonderful trip with family and friends this summer, Harry and Meghan have decided to spend an extended period in the U.K. this autumn. They are excited to have their children spend more time in the country that’s such an important part of their family’s story.”

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