Princess Diana Would Have Done 'Everything in Her Power' to Heal Prince Harry and William's Bitter Rift, Former Royal Butler Says

Harrold also disclosed Diana wouldn't necessarily want Harry to return to the royal family in a formal capacity. Her son stepped away from his royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, and they moved to Montecito, California, to begin a new life away from the pressures of the palace.

Diana, too, became estranged in ways from the family. After divorcing from then-Prince Charles in 1996, Diana continued her philanthropic endeavors without a formal position within the family. While Diana may have been less concerned with Harry's technical ties, she'd likely just want the distance between the brothers to come to an end, speculated Harrold.

"Not as a whole thing, not necessarily bringing (Harry) back into the royal family as such, but certainly to feel this rift between two brothers," he explained. "You get one chance at life, as she's shown us ... We lost her at such a young age, and I'm sure that she would say to her boys, 'You get the one chance, it's not a rehearsal, and you must make the most of it.'"