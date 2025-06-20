EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Slut-Shamed' by Royal Advisors Who 'Barred' Her From Wearing Seductive Outfits After Divorce From Charles

While Azagury wasn't on Buckingham Palace's payroll, his advice echoed that of royal flunkies who hated Diana's carefree attitude and sexy dress sense she flaunted in the wake of her brutal divorce from the then-Prince Charles.

A Palace insider told us: "Diana wanted to go shorter and shorter with her skirts and lower and lower with her tops.

"But advice came down from on high that if she wanted to keep her grace-and-favor apartment and cash, she would stay demure.

"She was basically slut-shamed until she went into her grave and still under The Firm's control."

In the final years of her life, Princess Diana – then in her mid-30s – underwent a striking transformation in the public eye.

Following her 1992 separation and eventual 1996 divorce from then-Prince Charles, Diana, killed aged 36 in 1997 in a Paris car smash, began stepping out in what would become known as the “Famous Five” dresses – a series of daring, boundary-pushing gowns designed by Azagury.

However, according to 69-year-old designer Azagury, not everyone supported Diana's newfound fashion freedom.

He has backed up our source's claim. by revealing royal advisors and insiders tried to rein in her style, fearing it would damage the monarchy’s image.