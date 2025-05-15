EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta 'Getting Close' to 'Lonely and Isolated' Prince Harry After Actor's World-Famous Intimate Dance With Royal Rebel's Tragic Mom Princess Diana
Standing alongside such luminaries as Kurt Russell, Morgan Freeman, and John Travolta on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Prince Harry honored aerial firefighters at the 2025 Living Legends of Aviation ceremony April 25.
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal John and Harry are enjoying an unlikely Hollywood bromance.
"This past January, when fires swept through over 50 square miles of Los Angeles County, threatening homes, businesses, communities... we saw courage. We saw commitment," 40-year-old former Apache helicopter pilot Harry said at the April event.
He added: "And we saw an extraordinary group of men and women take to the skies, also risking their lives to protect people they would never meet."
Harry's somber speech was a sharp contrast to last year's event, where Harry and Travolta had previously crossed paths.
Accepting his own award from the Grease star in 2024, the duke kept things light, roasting the 71-year-old for "dining out" on the story of his famous dance with Harry’s late mother, Diana, at the White House in 1985.
"I was one year old when you danced with my mom. But look at us now, it’s great." he said. "So if we’re not going to dance together, we'll fly together."
Sources tell RadarOnline.com, the prince and the Hollywood legend have developed a bit of a bromance, based on their mutual love of flying – and affection for the People’s Princess.
"Harry and John have gotten to know each other in recent years and have bonded," said an insider.
"With Harry estranged from his remaining family and thousands of miles away from his old friends in the U.K., John has filled a need. "It means a lot to Harry to know someone who had a connection with his mother."
An Indelible Dance
Back in November 1985, Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles attended a White House dinner during their first joint trip to the U.S. Four years in, their marriage was already strained – not least because "Shy Di" had captured hearts and headlines, while Charles' popularity had languished.
The evening's guest list was full of big names, including Travolta, Neil Diamond, Clint Eastwood, and Tom Selleck. President Ronald Reagan, a former movie star himself, and his wife, Nancy, knew a dance between the Saturday Night Fever star and the gorgeous princess would create a buzz, so Nancy asked if he’d dance with the Princess of Wales.
Travolta recalled: "My heart started to race, and I tapped her on the shoulder. She turned around and looked at me with a bashful dip that she did, and I said, 'Would you care to dance with me?' and she said: 'Yes.'"
The two ended up in each other's arms for 20 minutes as a medley of songs from Travolta's biggest films played.
It was a headline-making moment, but a royal headache as fans remarked on the pair’s chemistry "Diana was always upstaging Charles at these events, and this occasion was no exception."
Familiar Figure
Rogue royal Harry, who shocked his family by moving to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, may see a kindred spirit in the man who whisked his mom away for her Hollywood moment.
"John has a lot of affection for Harry," our insider said. "He sees the similarities between their situations and knows he genuinely cares about others, just like his mom did."
While both share a love of aviation – John owns four planes, including an ex-Qantas Boeing 707-138B – another source believes their friendship fills a deeper need.
"Harry's relationship with King Charles is strained, and he's not even speaking with his brother," our source said.
They added: "The fact that he found this father figure in John Travolta served that emotional purpose Diana always filled, which Harry needs right now, especially feeling so distant from his family in the U.K."
Harry has also said goodbye to his old friends in Britain, some of whom have transferred their loyalty to future king William.
Nearly 40 years after Diana and Travolta made pop culture history, Harry’s growing friendship with the Gotti star is a full-circle moment.
It reminds Harry, added our insider, “that his mother would have certainly approved of his move to the States."