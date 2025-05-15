EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta 'Getting Close' to 'Lonely and Isolated' Prince Harry After Actor's World-Famous Intimate Dance With Royal Rebel's Tragic Mom Princess Diana

"This past January, when fires swept through over 50 square miles of Los Angeles County, threatening homes, businesses, communities... we saw courage. We saw commitment," 40-year-old former Apache helicopter pilot Harry said at the April event.

He added: "And we saw an extraordinary group of men and women take to the skies, also risking their lives to protect people they would never meet."

Harry's somber speech was a sharp contrast to last year's event, where Harry and Travolta had previously crossed paths.

Accepting his own award from the Grease star in 2024, the duke kept things light, roasting the 71-year-old for "dining out" on the story of his famous dance with Harry’s late mother, Diana, at the White House in 1985.

"I was one year old when you danced with my mom. But look at us now, it’s great." he said. "So if we’re not going to dance together, we'll fly together."

Sources tell RadarOnline.com, the prince and the Hollywood legend have developed a bit of a bromance, based on their mutual love of flying – and affection for the People’s Princess.

"Harry and John have gotten to know each other in recent years and have bonded," said an insider.

"With Harry estranged from his remaining family and thousands of miles away from his old friends in the U.K., John has filled a need. "It means a lot to Harry to know someone who had a connection with his mother."