EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Poignant Honeymoon Letter to Prince Charles Revealed

The documents, which were put up for auction, reveal the princess' affectionate reflections on her first weeks of marriage following her spectacular royal wedding to Charles, then 32.

Writing after returning to Balmoral from a two-week Mediterranean cruise aboard the royal yacht Britannia, Diana expressed gratitude to Pendrey for her kindness during the wedding celebrations.

She wrote: "I do hope you weren't too tired after all the wedding activities, and that you were able to see a lot from where your seats were."

The princess went on to describe the honeymoon in glowing terms, suggesting she and Charles had enjoyed a welcome opportunity to recover from the exhausting preparations surrounding their internationally televised ceremony.

"The honeymoon was a tremendous success, and we had a glorious time catching up on our lost energy and sleep," Diana noted. "I just wanted you both to know how deeply touched I am by your thoughtfulness and, again, a million thanks.

"Endless love and affection – Diana."