Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Princess Diana
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Terrifying Crash Ordeal Years Before Paris Death Revealed

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana survived a horrifying train crash years before her fatal car collusion.

Oct. 10 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princess Diana survived a terrifying train crash that left her bleeding from a head wound two decades before the Paris collision that killed her – an ordeal RadarOnline.com can reveal is being described by those familiar with the episode as a tragic foreshadowing of her death.

Diana was 16 when the sleeper train carrying her and her younger brother Charles Spencer was struck at Glasgow Queen Street station on December 24, 1977.

Article continues below advertisement

'There Is Something Deeply Haunting About What Happened'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana survived a serious train crash when she was just 16.

Twenty-four people were injured in the collision, which happened weeks after Diana first met her future husband, then-Prince Charles, 29, who was dating her older sister Sarah.

One of Diana's closest former friends claimed, "Looking back, there is something deeply haunting about what happened. Diana was a teenager traveling with her brother when, without warning, another vehicle crashed into theirs, and she was left injured and bleeding.

"Nobody could possibly have imagined what lay ahead, but with the knowledge of how Diana eventually died, it feels like a tragic foreshadowing. Almost 20 years later, another journey would end in a violent collision – only this time she would not come home.

"The circumstances were completely different, and there is no suggestion of any connection between the two events. It is simply an extraordinarily sad coincidence in the story of a life that ended far too young."

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer Reveals Sister's Crash

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Shattered compartment mirrors left the royal bleeding from a scalp wound.

Spencer, 62, reveals the childhood accident in his memoir Swan Song, recalling the journeys he and Diana made between their divorced parents' homes.

He writes: "From 1972, when I was eight and Diana 10, the train journeys between our parents' homes grew much longer. Peter and my mother bought Ardencaple, a beautiful, if rain-drenched, coastal farm on an island off the west coast of Scotland."

Spencer and Diana's mother, Frances, had left their father in 1967 for Peter Shand Kydd, heir to an Australian wallpaper fortune.

Ardencaple was on Seil, an island near Oban connected to mainland Scotland by a stone bridge.

Article continues below advertisement

Glasgow Railway Station Accident Details

Photo of Glasgow Railway Station
Source: MEGA

The 1977 train crash injured 24 people at Glasgow Queen Street.

Spencer writes: "Diana and I would take the overnight 'sleeper' train together from London to Scotland.

"Once we were in a crash, in one of Glasgow's stations, which was serious enough to garner a mention on the BBC's evening news. The wall mirror in our compartment shattered when another engine hit our stationary train at speed, and Diana received a nasty cut in her scalp that required stitches."

A Department of Transport investigation recorded a serious collision at Queen Street that Christmas Eve involving the Royal Highlander sleeper service from London.

According to the report, a Class 40 diesel locomotive descended through Queen Street Tunnel out of control before entering the station at between 40 and 45 mph and violently striking the rear of the stationary passenger train.

The locomotive became embedded in the rear sleeping car, which was extensively damaged. Investigators concluded that the collision resulted from the locomotive's brakes failing to control its speed on the steep descent into the station.

There were no fatalities even though 24 people were injured.

Four passengers, the locomotive driver and his assistant required hospital treatment and were discharged within hours.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Matthew Perry

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Eye-Watering Sobriety Battle Bill Revealed

Split photo of Sarah Ferguson and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Waiting for King Charles' Death' to Release Tell- Alls, Royal Sources Claim

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Diana's car crash
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died after a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Almost two decades later, Diana died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris in the early hours of August 31, 1997. Her partner Dodi Fayed, 42, and driver Henri Paul, 41, also died.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.