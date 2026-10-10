EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Terrifying Crash Ordeal Years Before Paris Death Revealed

Twenty-four people were injured in the collision, which happened weeks after Diana first met her future husband, then-Prince Charles, 29, who was dating her older sister Sarah.

One of Diana's closest former friends claimed, "Looking back, there is something deeply haunting about what happened. Diana was a teenager traveling with her brother when, without warning, another vehicle crashed into theirs, and she was left injured and bleeding.

"Nobody could possibly have imagined what lay ahead, but with the knowledge of how Diana eventually died, it feels like a tragic foreshadowing. Almost 20 years later, another journey would end in a violent collision – only this time she would not come home.

"The circumstances were completely different, and there is no suggestion of any connection between the two events. It is simply an extraordinarily sad coincidence in the story of a life that ended far too young."