EXCLUSIVE: Charles Spencer 'Released Princess Diana Memoir to Pay For Fancy Dental Work'

Sources have told us his noticeably whiter teeth have become a running joke as his new book generates headlines and sales.

One insider claimed: "Everyone has been talking about Charles's teeth because the transformation is impossible to miss. He's suddenly got this extraordinarily polished Hollywood smile at exactly the moment he's everywhere promoting the book.

"People close to him have been teasing him that Swan Song must be paying the bill for his fancy dental work.

"Nobody seriously believes he wrote a deeply personal book about Diana to finance some dental work – but the timing has certainly given his friends something to laugh about."

The insider noted, "Charles has always been conscious of how he presents himself publicly, and he's obviously looking extremely polished for what is probably the biggest publicity tour of his life.

"The irony is that he's discussing some incredibly dark and painful events while flashing this immaculate new smile. Friends who have known him for years have definitely noticed the difference."