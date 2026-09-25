EXCLUSIVE: Charles Spencer 'Released Princess Diana Memoir to Pay For Fancy Dental Work'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Charles Spencer is at the center of mocking accusations that his explosive Princess Diana memoir arrived just in time to pay for his dazzling new teeth – after the historian unveiled a brighter smile while promoting the now-controversial bestseller.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Spencer, 62, has attracted almost as much attention for his transformed appearance as for Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which has ignited a bitter dispute with Buckingham Palace over his account of the days after Diana's death.
New Charles Spencer Smile Draws Attention During Book Tour
Sources have told us his noticeably whiter teeth have become a running joke as his new book generates headlines and sales.
One insider claimed: "Everyone has been talking about Charles's teeth because the transformation is impossible to miss. He's suddenly got this extraordinarily polished Hollywood smile at exactly the moment he's everywhere promoting the book.
"People close to him have been teasing him that Swan Song must be paying the bill for his fancy dental work.
"Nobody seriously believes he wrote a deeply personal book about Diana to finance some dental work – but the timing has certainly given his friends something to laugh about."
The insider noted, "Charles has always been conscious of how he presents himself publicly, and he's obviously looking extremely polished for what is probably the biggest publicity tour of his life.
"The irony is that he's discussing some incredibly dark and painful events while flashing this immaculate new smile. Friends who have known him for years have definitely noticed the difference."
Royal Claims Add Controversy to Memoir
Spencer's memoir has produced considerably more serious controversy.
Spencer alleges King Charles III, 77, sounded "giddily elated" after Diana died in a Paris car crash in August 1997 and claims the then-Prince of Wales told him during an argument: "We'll forget her soon enough."
Buckingham Palace publicly challenged Spencer's recollections before publication, saying "the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise."
Spencer responded by accusing the Palace of "gaslighting" him and has insisted the disputed words were spoken.
He said: "I can tell you here and now, those are exactly the words (Charles) said."
Spencer's book also alleges Palace officials wanted Diana's sons Prince William, 44, and Prince Harry, 42, to walk behind her coffin partly because their presence would shield their father from potential public hostility.
Piers Morgan Dispute Raises Accuracy Questions
Another controversy erupted over Spencer's claims concerning broadcaster Piers Morgan, 61.
Morgan has threatened legal action after the book incorrectly linked him to the publication of intrusive photographs of Diana during the 1990s.
Spencer acknowledged his assumption was wrong.
His spokesman said: "As an historian, accuracy is important to Earl Spencer. He therefore wishes to clarify that his assumption was incorrect. Earl Spencer apologises to Mr Morgan for this error."
The correction has prompted further scrutiny of the memoir's other disputed recollections, although Spencer continues to stand behind his central account of the royal family's behavior following Diana's death.
He has described recording his memories as a responsibility, saying he wrote the book because of his "duty... as an eyewitness to history."
Friends Joke About Costly Dental Transformation
The attention surrounding Swan Song has ensured Spencer has spent days appearing before cameras – giving friends ample opportunity to admire his transformation.
One source joked: "The first thing that struck me when I saw Charles recently wasn't anything he'd said about the royals or even all the noise surrounding the book – it was his teeth. I genuinely couldn't stop looking at them because the difference is extraordinary.
"His smile never used to be one of his most noticeable features. His teeth looked like the teeth of a normal man in his sixties – slightly uneven, rather yellow and showing their age. Now, suddenly, he's appeared with this incredibly bright, immaculate set of teeth that wouldn't look out of place on a Hollywood red carpet."
"It's quite a transformation," the insider added. "He's obviously had some serious, and costly, work done because you don't wake up one morning with a smile like that. They're dazzlingly white and completely different from how I remember them.
"The timing has amused people who know him because he's unveiled this expensive-looking new smile just as he's promoting what has become an enormously talked-about book. We've been joking that perhaps he needed a bestseller to settle the dentist's bill.
"Obviously nobody seriously thinks Charles sat down and wrote hundreds of pages about Diana because he wanted his teeth done. But you have to laugh at the coincidence – the memoir arrives, he's suddenly everywhere in front of the cameras, and at exactly the same time he's sporting this gleaming new smile.
The source added, "Whatever all this publicity does for the book, Charles certainly looks ready for his close-up."