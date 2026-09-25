EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Fearing Charles Spencer Evidence Trail' Amid Book Row

The historian has made a series of contentious claims about Charles, 77, including that the then-Prince of Wales said "we'll forget her soon enough" during a dispute following Diana's fatal 1997 car crash.

Buckingham Palace has strongly questioned Spencer's recollection.

A royal source has now claimed, "The concern for the King is that Charles Spencer isn't simply presenting himself as somebody recalling conversations from three decades ago. He's an historian who understands the importance of records, contemporaneous conversations and establishing a chronology.

"That potentially makes this more complicated than simply saying two people remember an extraordinarily traumatic week differently. The Palace has already questioned his memory publicly, so anything Spencer can produce that supports elements of his account inevitably becomes significant.

"There is some regret that responding before publication may have elevated the confrontation. The Palace largely refused to engage with (Prince) Harry's Spare, but this time it challenged Spencer directly – and he immediately came back fighting."

The insider noted, "Nobody knows what material Spencer retained or precisely what he recorded at the time. But he says he discussed the alleged conversation with friends and relatives because it shocked him so deeply. That creates the possibility of other people being drawn into an argument the Palace would rather leave in the past.

"The difficulty is that Spencer has also now acknowledged making at least one mistake elsewhere in the book. That gives his critics ammunition, while he remains adamant that his central recollections involving the King are accurate. It has become a battle over credibility, and the evidence trail Spencer may have on Charles has the king full of fear at this point."