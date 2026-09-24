EXCLUSIVE: Charles Spencer's 'Stupid' Blunder Let Him Keep Princess Diana Funeral Speech Secret

Charles Spencer , 62, recounts in his memoir Swan Song how he arrived at Westminster Abbey for a rehearsal the day before Diana's funeral in September 1997 and realized officials were apparently expecting to inspect his speech.

Princess Diana 's brother has admitted a supposedly "stupid" blunder allowed him to prevent royal courtiers from vetting the explosive eulogy he delivered at her funeral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rather than surrender the text, Spencer said he pretended he had accidentally left it at home, allowing its contents to remain secret until he addressed a worldwide audience.

A source familiar with Spencer's account claimed: "Charles realized he'd effectively walked into what he regarded as an ambush. He believed the people gathered there expected to see the speech and potentially have a say over what he was going to tell the world.

"His solution was remarkably simple. He played the fool, claimed he'd forgotten it, and removed any opportunity for the speech to be picked apart beforehand."

"Given how powerful and controversial that eulogy became, it was an extraordinary moment," the insider noted. "Had its contents been scrutinized in advance, the funeral might have unfolded very differently."

Spencer writes in his new memoir that he told those assembled at the rehearsal: "God, I'm stupid!… in all the excitement of getting here on time, I've only gone and left my speech at home!"