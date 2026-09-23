EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Prince William 'Having Last Laugh' as Charles Spencer's Diana Book Price is Slashed

The book went on sale for $19 at Waterstones in Britain – around half its $37 recommended retail price – while TGJones also offered a 50 percent introductory discount on the book.

Spencer, 62, subsequently apologized to Morgan, 61, for wrongly linking him to the publication of intrusive photographs of Diana.

A royal source claimed: "There is a feeling that the Palace doesn't need to get dragged into a prolonged public fight with Charles Spencer because events surrounding the book are now speaking for themselves.

"Piers challenging a clear factual error, Charles having to apologize, and the prospect of legal action have inevitably raised questions about the book's accuracy. From a PR perspective, people around the King and William feel the argument has effectively been won without them having to say very much at all – and they feel like they are having the last laugh about the whole affair, seeing that the price of his book has already been slashed so dramatically."

Spencer's memoir includes the disputed allegation that Charles told him "we'll forget her soon enough" following Diana's death at age 36 in Paris in 1997.