Donald Trump Wildly Questions If He Should 'Annihilate' Iran With 'No Chance of Survival' or 'Hope' in Shocking UN Speech
Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly and teased a "big decision" he plans to make about the fate of Iran, RadarOnline.com can report.
The decision in question is whether to “annihilate” the country or make a deal that will allow it to rebuild. According to the president, the latter is likely to happen after the midterm elections in November.
Trump's Shock U.N. Speech Details
"I have a big decision to make," he declared on Tuesday, September 22. "Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before – maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East, or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?"
"Do I drive them into h--," the 80-year-old continued, "with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations?"
A Deal After the Midterms?
Trump went on, "But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn’t make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don’t realize is that I’m not running."
"I did that already, and won in a landslide," he added. "We won in a giant landslide, and I'll be here for two and a half years. The Republican Party is running, and I will be helping them, but I am not running."
Trump Threatens to 'Annihilate' Iran
Trump noted that his priority was ensuring that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."
He claimed that the country's nuclear potential was "the reality we had to confront" and "a reality that far too many preferred to ignore."
Iranian President Responds to Trump
In his own U.N. speech on Wednesday, September 23, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his country will continue fighting back "until our last breath."
"The United States president described us as terrorists. We have been the victims of terrorism," he insisted. "Are we the sources of instability? We only seek to live independently [...] We are the ones who cause instability? Those who are committing terrorism and committing crimes, are they the protectors of peace and stability?"