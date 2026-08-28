EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Third-Term 'Loophole' Claim Fuels Fresh 2028 Speculation

Dershowitz, an expert on the Constitution, explains the 22nd Amendment states that "no person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice" – but doesn't seem to say anything about someone taking office some "other" way.

"He can become the president in any scenario other than being elected," Dershowitz said. "There are four to five scenarios in which a person can become president without ever being elected."

Dershowitz took a deep dive into the issue after hearing the president's former political strategist Steve Bannon insist Trump is going to serve a third term, and said the Constitution could be worked around.

"They deliberately made it wishy-washy," he said. "The important point is that there is a hole in the 22nd Amendment larger than the new Ballroom at the White House."