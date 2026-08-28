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EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Third-Term 'Loophole' Claim Fuels Fresh 2028 Speculation

President Trump could be teasing a third term in office.
Source: mega, @realDonaldTrump/truth social

President Trump could be teasing a third term in office.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is reportedly giving serious thought to four more years in the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.

Despite the 22nd Amendment clearly stating no person may be elected to the presidency more than twice, legal scholars say there are always loopholes to exploit.

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Trump Times Three?

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Legal scholars say there are loopholes to get around the Constitutional limits.
Source: mega

Legal scholars say there are loopholes to get around the Constitutional limits.

Earlier this month, Trump sent supporters and critics into a tizzy when he shared an image to his Truth Social platform wearing a "Trump 2028" hat, alongside the caption, "We are going to win."

"Call it what it is: Trump just announced his intention to run for a 3rd term in 2028," one social media user declared.

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/truth social

The president acknowledged that constitutional term limits prevent him from seeking a third stay in office, saying, "I'd love to run, but the law is very strong."

However, where there is a will, there's always a way – in this case, a bombshell loophole that could open the door to a third term. In his new book, Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term? My Nonpartisan Legal Analysis, renowned Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz reveals there is a legal roadmap Trump could potentially follow to make it happen.

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'There Are Four to Five Scenarios'

Trump has been posting what some think are cryptic hints to a third term on social media.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/truth social

Trump has been posting what some think are cryptic hints to a third term on social media.

Dershowitz, an expert on the Constitution, explains the 22nd Amendment states that "no person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice" – but doesn't seem to say anything about someone taking office some "other" way.

"He can become the president in any scenario other than being elected," Dershowitz said. "There are four to five scenarios in which a person can become president without ever being elected."

Dershowitz took a deep dive into the issue after hearing the president's former political strategist Steve Bannon insist Trump is going to serve a third term, and said the Constitution could be worked around.

"They deliberately made it wishy-washy," he said. "The important point is that there is a hole in the 22nd Amendment larger than the new Ballroom at the White House."

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Donald Trump's Loyal Staff Could Be the Key

There could be multiple ways for Trump to move back into the White House.
Source: mega

There could be multiple ways for Trump to move back into the White House.

Dershowitz believes the most likely scenario is that Trump will anoint his eldest son, Donald Jr., 48, as the heir to his MAGA throne by having him become the VP running mate for either Vice President J.D. Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Once elected, Donald Jr. would resign and his father would be nominated as vice president, pending approval from the Republican-led Congress.

After that, all that would have to happen is either Vance or Rubio resigns the presidency, allowing Trump to ascend to the Oval Office... again.

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Donald Trump's Alleged 'Grand Plan'

Trump wants to 'go down in history as the greatest president.'
Source: mega

Trump wants to 'go down in history as the greatest president.'

Political insiders say a third term is part of Trump's "grand plan" to end terrorism, secure worldwide peace, secure the Earth's vast oil and energy resources, and to pressure superpower nations such as China and Russia to bend to America – changing the geopolitical landscape forever.

"Donald Trump wants to reshape the global economy and the global power structure," presidential historian Leon Wagner said. "He wants to become the new George Washington to the world and secure the legacy of being the most powerful U.S. president."

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