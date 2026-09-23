Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Claims 'Everybody' Had Cellphones During Tense Deliberations Before Mistrial: Devices 'Weren't Taken Away'

"Michael told me almost everybody had their phone on them. It wasn't like they took their phones away and locked them away. I mean, there were jury members, which I'm not going to say names, that were posting on social media allegedly while deliberations were going on,” Marcel told the investigative journalist on Wednesday, September 23, on his Brian Entin Investigates YouTube series.

Marcel claimed Desronvil told him other jurors had their phones during the seven days of heated deliberations, while he remained the lone holdout against acquitting Clancy, whose attorney argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she strangled her three young children in January 2023.

"I don't know if they were allowed their phones, but they weren't taken away," he noted on Desronvil's behalf.