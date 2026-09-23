Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Claims 'Everybody' Had Cellphones During Tense Deliberations Before Mistrial: Devices 'Weren't Taken Away'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
The spokesman for the lone holdout juror whose refusal to acquit triggered a mistrial in Lindsay Clancy's child murder case claims members of the jury had access to their cell phones during the tense deliberations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
NewsNation's Brian Entin interviewed Fugitive TV's Ray Marcel, whom juror Michael Desronvil – with his attorney's permission – personally tapped to speak publicly on his behalf following the stunning outcome of Clancy's trial.
'Almost Everybody Had Their Phone on Them'
"Michael told me almost everybody had their phone on them. It wasn't like they took their phones away and locked them away. I mean, there were jury members, which I'm not going to say names, that were posting on social media allegedly while deliberations were going on,” Marcel told the investigative journalist on Wednesday, September 23, on his Brian Entin Investigates YouTube series.
Marcel claimed Desronvil told him other jurors had their phones during the seven days of heated deliberations, while he remained the lone holdout against acquitting Clancy, whose attorney argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she strangled her three young children in January 2023.
"I don't know if they were allowed their phones, but they weren't taken away," he noted on Desronvil's behalf.
Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Files Motion About Holdout Juror's Cellphone Use
Desronvil's bombshell revelation is shocking, as jurors in most criminal cases are typically under strict orders not to use their phones to text, communicate with outsiders, scour the internet, or do their own research while deliberating.
The Massachusetts man apparently wanted to clarify phone usage among jurors after Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, filed a motion to investigate Desronvil's alleged cellphone use during deliberations.
Marcel said Desronvil's attorney, Edward Paltzik, "thinks that it's in Michael's favor because, once again, Kevin is singling out Michael. As in his filing, he's only asking for Michael's cell phone records, but what about the other jury members?" he noted.
Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Raged About Holdout Juror Refusing to Acquit
Reddington had already tried – and failed – to get Desronvil booted from the jury as the panel remained hopelessly deadlocked 11-1, with the other jurors favoring a verdict of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Judge William Sullivan refused, saying it would be improper to side with either the lone holdout or the other 11 jurors
Clancy's attorney then fumed outside the courthouse on September 4 after Sullivan formally declared a mistrial, saying his client had been "robbed by one man, for whatever his agenda was," after the lone holdout torpedoed the acquittal.
Reddington continued to unload on the holdout, whose identity as Desronvil would not become public until more than a week later, raging that he had “stolen seven weeks of the life of these other jurors.”
Michael Desronvil Declares He 'Didn't Have Any Doubts' About His Position
According to post-trial interviews, nine jurors immediately went into deliberations in favor of not sending Clancy to prison, with three holdouts.
The group flipped two, but Desronvil remained convinced the prosecution had proved its case against Clancy.
Juror Kelly Farina fumed in a September 8 interview that the holdout "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children," referring to how she brutally strangled Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 7-month-old Callen, with an exercise band before unsuccessfully attempting suicide.
“I didn't have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented,” Desronvil wrote through his lawyer in a September 18 post on X.
He added about Clancy, "Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned."