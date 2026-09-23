Donald Trump Heaps Unexpected Praise on Zohran Mamdani as He Claims He Has 'Potential' to Be a 'Great Mayor' of NYC

“I want him to be a great mayor, and he’s certainly got potential and great potential,'' the president said when reporters asked him his thoughts on Mamdani.

Additionally, Trump told Mamdani, "I'll be able to say you're gonna be a great one, and you're off to a start.”

The two touched on a variety of topics during their discussion, Mamdani told the press.

When Mamdani was asked why he wanted to meet with Trump, he restated his interest in working alongside any leader to help New Yorkers "no matter what party they belong to, no matter how much we may disagree on other topics."

The two reportedly are interested in constructing up to 12,000 apartments in Queens’ Sunnyside Yard, advancing the conversation to City Hall and the White House "housing and operations team."

But the mayor also shared that he and Trump were transparent about where they don't see eye to eye. Mamdani explained that he shared with Trump his "very strong opinions" on how New Yorkers can be made safe.