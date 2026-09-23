Donald Trump Heaps Unexpected Praise on Zohran Mamdani as He Claims He Has 'Potential' to Be a 'Great Mayor' of NYC
Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
President Trump has expressed praise for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani after their meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following their September 21 conversation at Gracie Mansion, the two held a brief press conference.
'You're Off to a Great Start'
“I want him to be a great mayor, and he’s certainly got potential and great potential,'' the president said when reporters asked him his thoughts on Mamdani.
Additionally, Trump told Mamdani, "I'll be able to say you're gonna be a great one, and you're off to a start.”
The two touched on a variety of topics during their discussion, Mamdani told the press.
When Mamdani was asked why he wanted to meet with Trump, he restated his interest in working alongside any leader to help New Yorkers "no matter what party they belong to, no matter how much we may disagree on other topics."
The two reportedly are interested in constructing up to 12,000 apartments in Queens’ Sunnyside Yard, advancing the conversation to City Hall and the White House "housing and operations team."
But the mayor also shared that he and Trump were transparent about where they don't see eye to eye. Mamdani explained that he shared with Trump his "very strong opinions" on how New Yorkers can be made safe.
Zohran Mamdani on Trump's White House Media Ban
He also emphasized to the president the importance of Haitian and immigrant New Yorkers to the city’s "fabric" and economy, questioning Trump’s revocation of Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Haiti and 12 other countries.
"The mayor feels very strongly about it, and he did bring it up," Trump stated on the issue.
One reporter asked Mamdani if he questioned Trump’s ban of Politico, CNN, and MS NOW from the White House. The mayor noted that giving access to the press was something he believes in, despite any disagreements or "critiques" he has with an outlet.
Trump and Mamdani have reportedly met twice before Monday.
Their last meeting was in February, when they touched on affordable housing and immigration enforcement, a topic on which the two have expressed quite different positions.
First Meeting Recalled
The duo first met in November 2025 following Mamdani’s mayoral election win.
The discussion was seemingly friendly and productive, as the two had publicly shared their unfavorable opinions of the other.
Yet, following the meeting, the 80-year-old president said: "I feel very confident that he can do a very good job... I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually.''
However, alongside Trump’s expressed positive thoughts on Mamdani, he has not held back in sharing his disagreements.
Trump Calls Out Zohran Mamdani
On September 22, one day after talking with Mamdani, Trump criticized the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
Mamdani has always been open about being part of the DSA.
"The Cuban regime has also spent decades coordinating with the left-wing radicals and communist networks here in the United States,” the president stated. "They've cultivated ties to subversive and radical groups such as the Communist Party USA, antifa, and the [Democratic] Socialists of America."
In June, referencing Mamdani-backed Congress members who saw victories in their respective races, he wrote: "Mayor Mamdani pulled through 3 solid Communists, and has received loud and universal applause from the Fake News Media."
Additionally, in April, Trump stated Mamdani is "destroying" New York City and it "has no chance" following Mamdani's proposed tax on second homes worth $5million.