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Home > News > Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber's Ex-Girlfriend Says He 'Deserved More Time' in Heartbreaking Tribute After Model's Tragic Death at 27

Photo of Presley Gerber and Charlotte D'Alessio
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's ex, Charlotte D’Alessio, took to social media to comment on his passing.

Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:29 p.m. ET

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Loved ones of late model Presley Gerber loved continue to speak out following his tragic death at only 27, RadarOnline.com can report.

Earlier this week, his former girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

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Charlotte D'Alessio Pays Tribute to Presley Gerber

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Presley Gerber's ex-girlfriend, Charlotte D'Alessio, said he 'deserved more life.'
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's ex-girlfriend, Charlotte D'Alessio, said he 'deserved more life.'

“Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life," she wrote alongside a photo of them together. "You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry (about) this.”

Another post featured a black and white photo of them together, along with an emotional message.

“Love u Pres. Always," the post read. "Up there, down here. Don’t even doubt that. We all love you so much. I hope you can feel it.”

D'Alessio also went on to share various other throwback photos of herself and Gerber.

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Presley Gerber & Charlotte D'Alessio's Relationship

Image of Presley Gerber and Charlotte D'Alessio dated for about two years before going their separate ways in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber and Charlotte D'Alessio dated for about two years before going their separate ways in 2020.

Gerber met D'Alessio through his sister Kaia in 2017, and they began dating shortly after.

They were an item until 2020, when they decided to go their separate ways. Despite the split, D'Alessio has made it clear that their love for each other never went away.

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Presley Gerber's Cause of Death Deferred

Image of At the time of writing, Presley Gerber's cause of death has not been confirmed.
Source: MEGA

At the time of writing, Presley Gerber's cause of death has not been confirmed.

As Radar previously reported, Presley died on September 20 at a Los Angeles-area rehab facility. His death is being investigated as a suspected overdose.

"At this time, there is no indication of foul play," the Santa Monica Police Department confirmed in a statement. "The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing.”

The Medical Examiner’s office later said, “The cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination."

“Due to the ongoing death investigation, the (Department of the Medical Examiner) cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested," they added. "Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.”

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Presley Gerber's Substance Abuse Issues

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Image of Presley Gerber's family has asked for privacy as they navigate his tragic passing.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's family has asked for privacy as they navigate his tragic passing.

In 2024, Gerber revealed publicly that he'd been battling an opiate addiction for roughly a decade. He also shared that he was suffering from prescription medication dependency after seeing a slew of psychiatrists for mental health issues.

He previously experimented with the psychedelic ibogaine, which he opened up about in one of his final social media posts.

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