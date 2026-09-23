Presley Gerber's Ex-Girlfriend Says He 'Deserved More Time' in Heartbreaking Tribute After Model's Tragic Death at 27

“Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life," she wrote alongside a photo of them together. "You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry (about) this.”

Another post featured a black and white photo of them together, along with an emotional message.

“Love u Pres. Always," the post read. "Up there, down here. Don’t even doubt that. We all love you so much. I hope you can feel it.”

D'Alessio also went on to share various other throwback photos of herself and Gerber.