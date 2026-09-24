EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $415M Ballroom Could Be Putting His Own Security at Risk — as Senator Demands Secret Service Reveal Cash Fallout

The New Hampshire Democrat specifically wants the agency to reveal whether losing the funds has affected its protective duties, including any "reductions or discontinuation of protection" for officials, including the president himself.

The demand comes as the Secret Service is already grappling with significant staffing and resource pressures.

Hassan's letter points to a June Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report that found the agency was struggling with "burnout and attrition" and warned that operational deficiencies could jeopardize the safety of people under Secret Service protection.