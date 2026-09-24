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EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $415M Ballroom Could Be Putting His Own Security at Risk — as Senator Demands Secret Service Reveal Cash Fallout

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sen. Maggie Hassan wants answers from the Secret Service.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Trump's Own Protection Questioned

President Donald Trump Sen.Maggie Hassan
Source: MEGA; @senatorhassan/Instagram

Sen. Maggie Hassan wants answers on whether the funding shift impacted Trump's protection.

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President Trump's controversial White House ballroom project is facing fresh scrutiny over whether hundreds of millions of dollars diverted from the Secret Service could be impacting his own protection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a letter obtained by Radar, Sen. Maggie Hassan is demanding answers from Secret Service Director Sean Curran about the fallout from $415million in agency funding being redirected to White House construction and renovation projects, including Trump's massive new ballroom.

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The New Hampshire Democrat specifically wants the agency to reveal whether losing the funds has affected its protective duties, including any "reductions or discontinuation of protection" for officials, including the president himself.

The demand comes as the Secret Service is already grappling with significant staffing and resource pressures.

Hassan's letter points to a June Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report that found the agency was struggling with "burnout and attrition" and warned that operational deficiencies could jeopardize the safety of people under Secret Service protection.

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$415M Ballroom Diversion

White House Construction
Source: MEGA

$415million in Secret Service funds was reportedly redirected to White House construction.

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The senator also noted that Curran told Congress in April that the agency needed additional resources to deal with an "elevated threat environment and increased operational tempo." By July, Curran described the threat environment as "off the charts" and the most challenging he had ever seen.

Agents have opened approximately 10,000 protective cases since January, about 40 percent more than during the same period last year, according to Hassan's letter.

Hassan cited reporting that $415million in Secret Service funds had been redirected toward White House construction and renovation, including the ballroom — accounting for nearly half of its projected $927million total cost.

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Secret Service Resources Squeezed

Secret Service
Source: MEGA

The diverted funds had been intended for additional agency resources.

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At least $396million reportedly came from a $1.17billion congressional appropriation intended for additional Secret Service resources. The legislation specified the money could be used for personnel, training facilities, programming and technology, as well as bonuses for agents.

Hassan is now asking the agency to detail exactly how it planned to use the $415million before it was diverted. The potential fallout extends beyond presidential protection.

The Secret Service also investigates cyberfraud, scams, and money laundering. Hassan wants to know whether the funding shift resulted in terminated or disrupted investigations, reductions in personnel or investigative hours, or limits on access to technology and equipment.

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White House Answers Demanded

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Members of Secret Service
Source: MEGA

The senator has ordered the Secret Service to provide answers.

In fiscal year 2025, the agency recovered more than $751million in losses connected to cyber-enabled financial crime, arrested more than 700 people and responded to more than 600 network intrusions, according to the letter.

Hassan is also pressing for information about who knew what — and when.

She asked whether the Secret Service received advance notice from the Office of Management and Budget before the money was redirected and demanded copies of correspondence between the agency, OMB, and other relevant White House offices.

The senator has ordered the Secret Service to provide answers no later than October 15.

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