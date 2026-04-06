FBI's 'Best' Lead in Missing Nancy Guthrie Case Involves Traceable Bitcoin Ransom Demands, Cyber Security Expert Claims

During an April 2 episode of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, host Nancy Grace pointed to what she believes could crack the case — the digital trail left behind by ransom demands.

"Many people believe that Bitcoin cannot be traced, and tonight we are learning the FBI believes that's their best lead on who took Miss Guthrie," Grace said, per TV Insider, before introducing expert Ari Redbord.

The case centers on 84-year-old Nancy, who vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of February 1.

Despite weeks of investigation by the FBI and local authorities, no suspects have been publicly identified.