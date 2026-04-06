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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

FBI's 'Best' Lead in Missing Nancy Guthrie Case Involves Traceable Bitcoin Ransom Demands, Cyber Security Expert Claims

image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31 before vanishing overnight.

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April 6 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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The search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy, may hinge on an unexpected clue: cryptocurrency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the investigation drags on with no arrests, a cybersecurity expert says Bitcoin ransom demands could be the strongest path forward for the FBI.

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Bitcoin Trail Emerges as Key Lead

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image of Investigators later revealed the family received ransom demands tied to cryptocurrency.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Investigators revealed the family received ransom demands tied to cryptocurrency.

During an April 2 episode of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, host Nancy Grace pointed to what she believes could crack the case — the digital trail left behind by ransom demands.

"Many people believe that Bitcoin cannot be traced, and tonight we are learning the FBI believes that's their best lead on who took Miss Guthrie," Grace said, per TV Insider, before introducing expert Ari Redbord.

The case centers on 84-year-old Nancy, who vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of February 1.

Despite weeks of investigation by the FBI and local authorities, no suspects have been publicly identified.

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Crypto 'Ultimate Crime Scene,' Expert Says

image of The FBI and local authorities have spent weeks pursuing leads with no suspect named.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI and local authorities have spent weeks pursuing leads with no suspect named.

Ari Redbord, a policy executive at blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs, explained why investigators may be zeroing in on cryptocurrency.

"Look, anytime that there's a cryptocurrency address involved in a case, it's an immediate lead," he said. "And what most people don't understand about cryptocurrency is every transaction occurs on a public blockchain, particularly Bitcoin, which is public."

He continued: "Meaning every transaction is traceable, trackable, and immutable. In other words, it's there forever. In other words, crypto is the ultimate crime scene."

According to Redbord, law enforcement can analyze not just current transactions tied to a wallet, but its entire history.

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Money Trail Could Crack Case

image of Surveillance footage captured a suspicious figure and vehicles near the home that night.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Surveillance footage captured a suspicious figure and vehicles near the home that night.

Redbord said investigators can trace how funds move over time, potentially identifying those behind the ransom demands.

"Every cryptocurrency address is a unique string of letters and numbers," he explained. "And what we do is, we associate those numbers with threat actors. Think terrorist financiers, sanctions, ransomware actors."

He added tools used by firms like TRM Labs allow authorities to map transactions and connect them to real-world actors.

"That allows law enforcement to track and trace the flow of funds to build investigation prosecutions, to ultimately seize back those illicit proceeds," he said.

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image of A cybersecurity expert says Bitcoin transactions could help identify those responsible.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A cybersecurity expert says Bitcoin transactions could help identify those responsible.

While digital clues may offer hope, the case remains wide open.

Investigators have also examined surveillance footage from the night Nancy disappeared, including video of a suspicious individual near her home and cars moving through the neighborhood in the early morning hours.

Savannah and her family previously revealed they received ransom messages shortly after Nancy vanished, including demands involving Bitcoin.

Despite a $1million reward and ongoing efforts from both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, no arrests have been made as the case enters its third month.

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