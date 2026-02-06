Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > savannah guthrie

Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Claims Suspicious Unmarked Van Parked on Block Days Before NBC Host Savannah's Mom Was Snatched From $1Million Arizona Home

Composite photo of Nancy Guthrie and white van
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; MEGA

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor was questioned by police about the white van he reported.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A neighbor of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has claimed there was a suspicious van parked on their block days before the 84-year-old disappeared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brett McIntire, the neighbor in question, spoke to a news outlet about what he saw.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Say About a Mysterious Van?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The suspicious white van Nancy Guthrie's neighbor saw had 'no printing on the sides.'

McIntire explained he saw the van on the street and reported it to the police, and explained, "It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides. It was parked on the street."

He added, "Normally, people that are coming to work on your home will have a company vehicle or if they’re independent, something written on it."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors Are Considering Getting Security Cameras

Photo of Nancy Guthrie and her daughters
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor admitted he's 'a little concerned' about security after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

McIntire went on to note he'd be taking a "paper and pen" and recording "anything unusual" when he's "going out and about" from now on.

Even though they have a secure residence, his wife, Lisa McIntire, shared they are considering getting security cameras in the wake of Nancy's disappearance.

"Brett and I were talking. And we thought, well, we should probably get one," she said. "We have a pretty secure residence. Metal doors. I’m kind of a deep sleeper, so it’s unlikely someone could get past one of the metal doors. But we’re a little concerned."

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's Video Message

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and her siblings
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie thanked fans for their prayers amid her tragic family situation.

As Radar reported, Nancy was reported as missing since Sunday after not showing up for a church service. She was last seen Saturday evening at her home.

When her kids arrived at her house, they found her keys, cellphone, and wallet, but no sign of Nancy.

While what happened to Nancy and who abducted her remains unknown, her house was deemed a crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, Savannah took to her Instagram to share a video with her siblings.

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy," she said. "We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too."

After begging the kidnappers to bring her mother home, Savannah went on to describe Nancy as "a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny and spunky and clever. She has grandchildren who adore her... She loves fun and adventure. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you'll see."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photo of Savannah Guthrie and mom

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie 'Ready to Engage' with Her 'Abducted' Mother Nancy's Captors — As Time Runs Out to Save the 84-Year-Old

Composite photo of Ashleigh Banfield and Savannah Guthrie's family

Savannah Guthrie's Family 'Exploring Taking Legal Action' Against TV Host Ashleigh Banfield for Claiming Missing Nancy's Son-in-Law is a 'Prime Suspect' in Case

What Did Savannah Guthrie's Sister Say?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie revealed her mom has a 'fragile' heart.

Her sister, Annie, then spoke, sharing, "The light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother. We are her children. She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy in all of life's circumstances."

"We're just normal human people who need our mom," she continued. "Mama, mama, if you're listening. We need you to come home. We miss you."

Savannah also confirmed her mom has a "fragile" heart and takes daily medicine she needs to survive.

The NBC personality spoke to a prospective ransom seeker, stating, "We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we're ready to listen. Please reach out to us."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.