Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Claims Suspicious Unmarked Van Parked on Block Days Before NBC Host Savannah's Mom Was Snatched From $1Million Arizona Home

As Radar reported, Nancy was reported as missing since Sunday after not showing up for a church service. She was last seen Saturday evening at her home.

When her kids arrived at her house, they found her keys, cellphone, and wallet, but no sign of Nancy.

While what happened to Nancy and who abducted her remains unknown, her house was deemed a crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, Savannah took to her Instagram to share a video with her siblings.

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy," she said. "We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too."

After begging the kidnappers to bring her mother home, Savannah went on to describe Nancy as "a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny and spunky and clever. She has grandchildren who adore her... She loves fun and adventure. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you'll see."