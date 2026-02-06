Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Claims Suspicious Unmarked Van Parked on Block Days Before NBC Host Savannah's Mom Was Snatched From $1Million Arizona Home
Feb. 6 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
A neighbor of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has claimed there was a suspicious van parked on their block days before the 84-year-old disappeared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brett McIntire, the neighbor in question, spoke to a news outlet about what he saw.
What Did Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Say About a Mysterious Van?
McIntire explained he saw the van on the street and reported it to the police, and explained, "It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides. It was parked on the street."
He added, "Normally, people that are coming to work on your home will have a company vehicle or if they’re independent, something written on it."
Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors Are Considering Getting Security Cameras
McIntire went on to note he'd be taking a "paper and pen" and recording "anything unusual" when he's "going out and about" from now on.
Even though they have a secure residence, his wife, Lisa McIntire, shared they are considering getting security cameras in the wake of Nancy's disappearance.
"Brett and I were talking. And we thought, well, we should probably get one," she said. "We have a pretty secure residence. Metal doors. I’m kind of a deep sleeper, so it’s unlikely someone could get past one of the metal doors. But we’re a little concerned."
Savannah Guthrie's Video Message
As Radar reported, Nancy was reported as missing since Sunday after not showing up for a church service. She was last seen Saturday evening at her home.
When her kids arrived at her house, they found her keys, cellphone, and wallet, but no sign of Nancy.
While what happened to Nancy and who abducted her remains unknown, her house was deemed a crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
On Wednesday, Savannah took to her Instagram to share a video with her siblings.
"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy," she said. "We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too."
After begging the kidnappers to bring her mother home, Savannah went on to describe Nancy as "a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny and spunky and clever. She has grandchildren who adore her... She loves fun and adventure. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you'll see."
What Did Savannah Guthrie's Sister Say?
Her sister, Annie, then spoke, sharing, "The light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother. We are her children. She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy in all of life's circumstances."
"We're just normal human people who need our mom," she continued. "Mama, mama, if you're listening. We need you to come home. We miss you."
Savannah also confirmed her mom has a "fragile" heart and takes daily medicine she needs to survive.
The NBC personality spoke to a prospective ransom seeker, stating, "We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we're ready to listen. Please reach out to us."