Megyn Kelly Has Meltdown Over 'Homely' CNN Hosts and Rips Wolf Blitzer's Looks After Prez Bans Network From White House

While she believes the network has been a tad more fair to Trump since Mark Thompson became CEO in 2023, she's not convinced it'll ever change in a meaningful way.

"They've been slightly more fair since that guy took over than they were in the Jeff Zucker years, but it's still terrible," she insisted. "They still obviously lean far left. Their coverage and their story selection reflect that; the audience knows that."

Kelly went on to say that in her book, they're "not forgiven."

"They didn't own it," she explained. "These are the same anchors there. Am I suddenly supposed to think the Jake Tappers of the world are open-minded to Trump and his agenda?”