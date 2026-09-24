Megyn Kelly Has Meltdown Over 'Homely' CNN Hosts and Rips Wolf Blitzer's Looks After Prez Bans Network From White House
Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly had a wild meltdown over CNN hosts, suggesting the network has to hire better-looking personalities, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 55-year-old recently joined News24’s Paul Murray on his show, where she shared her unfiltered take on the current state of the news network, calling out Wolf Blitzer.
Megyn Kelly on CNN: 'They're Not Forgiven'
While she believes the network has been a tad more fair to Trump since Mark Thompson became CEO in 2023, she's not convinced it'll ever change in a meaningful way.
"They've been slightly more fair since that guy took over than they were in the Jeff Zucker years, but it's still terrible," she insisted. "They still obviously lean far left. Their coverage and their story selection reflect that; the audience knows that."
Kelly went on to say that in her book, they're "not forgiven."
"They didn't own it," she explained. "These are the same anchors there. Am I suddenly supposed to think the Jake Tappers of the world are open-minded to Trump and his agenda?”
Megyn Kelly Calls Out CNN
"It’s too late," Kelly continued. "By the way, if you’re still a cable news watcher who wants a cable operation that’s more fair to Trump, you have it. They're not going to leave Fox News."
"Fox, for years now, has been fair to Republicans, not always to Trump, but more so these days than the others, but Fox understands you got to put some bells and whistles on this thing, you got to make the screen pop, you’ve got to keep things dynamic, and they know how to do it," she argued. "They've been doing it for 30 years now, and the others have never gotten it. Never."
"Just to give you one basic example, why are there so many homely people up and down the rundown of CNN to this day?" Kelly asked.
"Roger Ailes would never have allowed it!" she claimed. "I'm just gonna say, people don't want to look at that when they're – they can look at anything! But CNN has to take itself super seriously; we've got a real journalist, and suddenly, you're staring at Wolf Blitzer, ah!"
Judge Blocks Trump's Media Ban
Kelly's rant took place just a few days after Trump banned various networks from the White House, including CNN, MS NOW, and Politico.
On Thursday, September 24, a federal judge ruled that the ban was likely unconstitutional and ordered their access to be restored.