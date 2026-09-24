Meghan Markle Mocked as Close Pal Claims Brits Are Being 'So Loving' to the 'Diva Duchess' Following UK Return With Prince Harry

Critics howled on social media over Zajfen's claims that Brits were warmly welcoming Markle back, and that the Suits alum actually missed living in Blighty.

"How embarrassing. A few polite hellos in one pretty village is not the country. Especially after years of Meghan and Harry portraying Britain as a hostile, racist place. If she's so accepted here, why does she need her American friend to do the PR?" one person asked, referring to how the ladies lunched at Three Horseshoes pub near Burford, Oxfordshire, on Monday, September 21, during their only public outing.

"Markle needed positive PR so bad she had to import people from America to get it," a second person snarked.

"It's laughable. I’m starting to wonder if Meghan paid for Kelly’s UK holiday just so she could come over and do the PR for her," a third comment read.

A fourth person fumed, "Well, I’m in the Cotswolds. I have met Markle and her vile husband several times before they left. I detest the pair of them. If they were being eaten by bears, I'd be concerned for the bears' digestion."