Trump Heavily Mocked After He Grimaces Near Chinese President Xi Jinping During U.S. Military Jets' Flyover: 'He Was Truly Scared'
Sept. 24 2026, Updated 7:23 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump visibly recoiled as a B-1 bomber thundered overhead while standing next to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on September 23, RadarOnline can report.
The two leaders were side by side during a formal military welcome for Xi’s three-day visit to the United States when the aircraft passed low.
Trump Winces as Bomber Flies Overhead
Trump winced and made an exaggerated expression in response to the noise, while Xi stood calmly by his side.
Moments later, Trump followed the bomber’s path with tightened lips, then leaned toward Xi, murmured a few words, and briefly smirked.
Social Media Mocks Trump
The contrast between the two men’s reactions quickly drew mockery on social media.
Hasan Piker reacted to the viral clip of Trump on his Twitch stream, asking, “Trump -- it's YOUR airshow. How do you get scared?”
Another person said, "Trump tried to do a military flyover to assert dominance. It backfired big time as Xi Jinping didn’t flinch while Trump looked terrified."
A third critic said he looked "truly scared."
Others pointed out the president's unusual attire.
Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote, “(It) is 64 degrees at Joint Base Andrews right now, and yet Trump is wearing gloves (as) he greets President Xi.”
Content creator Ed Krassen asked, “Why is Trump wearing gloves when it’s 64 degrees out? Is he hiding something on his hands?
Republican Criticizes Trump's Welcome of Xi
Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi also objected to what he called a “lavish” welcome for Xi.
“Had the White House asked me for advice, I would have suggested the president not invite Xi Jinping to Washington for such a lavish welcome here in the United States, based on all of the troubling issues we have with President Xi and the Chinese Communist Party,” Wicker said, Bloomberg reported.
He added that Trump should remember that “his guest is a brutal, unelected and oppressive dictator who seeks to dominate his neighbors and whose massive military arsenal is aimed directly at the United States of America.”
Red Carpet Welcome
Before the Chinese president’s arrival, U.S. service members were observed on their hands and knees smoothing the red carpet.
The full program included six F-16s, six F-22s, a Salute Battery, a 21-person Honor Cordon, the U.S. Air Force band performing both national anthems, ceremonial cannon fire, and the B-1 bomber flyover.
Marines continued adjusting the carpet while Chinese officials looked on, after which Xi stepped down from his aircraft and was met by Trump on the tarmac.