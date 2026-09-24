Trump Heavily Mocked After He Grimaces Near Chinese President Xi Jinping During U.S. Military Jets' Flyover: 'He Was Truly Scared'

The contrast between the two men’s reactions quickly drew mockery on social media.

Hasan Piker reacted to the viral clip of Trump on his Twitch stream, asking, “Trump -- it's YOUR airshow. How do you get scared?”

Another person said, "Trump tried to do a military flyover to assert dominance. It backfired big time as Xi Jinping didn’t flinch while Trump looked terrified."

A third critic said he looked "truly scared."

Others pointed out the president's unusual attire.

Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote, “(It) is 64 degrees at Joint Base Andrews right now, and yet Trump is wearing gloves (as) he greets President Xi.”

Content creator Ed Krassen asked, “Why is Trump wearing gloves when it’s 64 degrees out? Is he hiding something on his hands?