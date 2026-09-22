White House Launches 'Trump TV' After Media Outlets File Lawsuit Over the Prez's Controversial Press Ban

The government-run media advertises updates on "the Trump Administration's biggest moments all in one place."

The Trump TV stream is available on YouTube. The livestream includes recap clips when live events aren't actively occurring.

However, its viewership, while peaking at times, only includes a few thousand simultaneous watchers on average.

Plus, an app on Google Play and the Apple App Store, launched by the White House, advertises "real-time updates and live events streamed DIRECTLY to your phone. No noise. Just the news that matters most – straight from the Trump Administration."

The application requests data about your location and allegedly seems to integrate third-party tracking and notification services.

Cybersecurity experts quickly began flagging concerns about easily compromised code, frequent tracking pings, and disingenuous claims to app platforms.