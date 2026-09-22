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Home > Politics > White House

White House Launches 'Trump TV' After Media Outlets File Lawsuit Over the Prez's Controversial Press Ban

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump launched a news media initiative to inform supporters of the White House's latest moves.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump launched a news media initiative to inform supporters about the White House's latest moves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After barring CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, Trump announced the beginning of Trump TV, which began on Monday at 7 p.m. EST.

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Donald Trump Launches Trump TV

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House paired the streaming feed with an app release.

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The government-run media advertises updates on "the Trump Administration's biggest moments all in one place."

The Trump TV stream is available on YouTube. The livestream includes recap clips when live events aren't actively occurring.

However, its viewership, while peaking at times, only includes a few thousand simultaneous watchers on average.

Plus, an app on Google Play and the Apple App Store, launched by the White House, advertises "real-time updates and live events streamed DIRECTLY to your phone. No noise. Just the news that matters most – straight from the Trump Administration."

The application requests data about your location and allegedly seems to integrate third-party tracking and notification services.

Cybersecurity experts quickly began flagging concerns about easily compromised code, frequent tracking pings, and disingenuous claims to app platforms.

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Trump Bans Key News Outlets From Press Room

A photo of Trump TV
Source: X/@WHITEHOUSE

The state-run media was released in response to Trump's feelings about alleged 'fake news.'

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The state-run media livestream and app came after the Trump administration was challenged over its decision to restrict certain news outlets from the White House press offices.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were particularly targeted, with media partners of the White House pool backing the organizations in a boycott.

Trump insisted the choice to restrict the White House correspondents and their media outlets was not a violation of free speech.

While speaking to local affiliates at Gracie Mansion in New York, he said: "It's just biased news. I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair, and if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them."

However, in the Oval Office, he explicitly referred to his policy as "the ban," justifying it by claiming the outlets wrote "fake news."

The White House Correspondents' Association claimed Trump declared a "ban on the free press."

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Media Outlets File Joint Lawsuit

Logos of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico
Source: CNN; MS NOW; POLITICO

The organizations banded together in an effort to fight the ban.

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In a joint statement, the barred outlets said: "This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes.

"Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference."

In the lawsuit, viewed by Radar, the outlets' attorneys penned: "This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles."

They further claimed Trump imposed the ban with "improper purpose," which the lawyers defined as retaliation due to "past news coverage because he deemed it 'negative' and chilling future reporting about him and his administration’s policies and actions."

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Additional Outlets Stand in Solidarity

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A photo of the press briefing room
Source: MEGA

Even outlets with opposing viewpoints supported the free press.

In a twist, TV outlets with an array of viewpoints are biases backed the left-leaning organizations.

A statement from ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, Fox News, and CNN said: "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."

Typically, these organizations share in a White House pool of video footage.

Due to room size constraints in some rooms and areas while traveling, the major TV networks share video by operating on a rotation shift.

They take turns recording these events and share the footage with each other in an act of cooperation in the best interest of the free press.

However, the White House pool is now effectively in a blackout while they take a unified stand.

Written-based organizations like The New York Times and The Washington Post expressed unity with the banned organizations.

In an act of solidarity, they chose not to distribute photos taken by the pool on Monday, September 22.

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