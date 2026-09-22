Joy Behar Ignites Controversy on 'The View' After Claiming Trump's Health Woes Aren't Covered as Much as Joe Biden's Decline
Sept. 22 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Joy Behar is convinced Donald Trump's health has gotten far less media coverage than Joe Biden's decline, RadarOnline.com can report.
"The media does not cover Trump the way they covered Joe Biden," she declared during a recent episode of The View, following a discussion about Senator Mitch McConnell's return to Congress. However, not all of her co-hosts were on board.
'The View' Hosts Disagree on Trump-Biden Coverage
Sara Haines argued that Biden has shown an obvious decline over the years. She claimed that Trump, by contrast, has remained fairly consistent in his meandering way of speaking.
"Trump has always sounded like this," she explained. "He moves all over to the point where you don't remember what the original question was."
Sara Haines Compares Trump & Biden's Decline
According to her, Biden "once sounded normal," and only more recently showed clear signs of cognitive decline.
"The greater the contrast, the clearer the message," she added.
Ana Navarro then proceeded to chime in, pointing out that signs of Trump's age haven't been a secret.
"No, no, no, no," she insisted. "He falls asleep in basketball games. He falls asleep behind the Oval Office. His ankles are the size of cacti. His hands are purple."
White House Slams Joy Behar
"I think the media does cover that Trump is declining," Alyssa Farah Griffin interjected, with Haines pointing out, "Here alone, Joy, you talk about him every day."
Behar has been a vocal critic of Trump for years, and his administration has made its feelings about her crystal clear.
"'Joyless' Behar is an extremely unlikable, talentless hack with a poorly rated TV show who clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome. I lose brain cells every single time I have the displeasure of hearing her speak," Davis Ingle, White House spokesman, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.
Joe Biden on 'The View'
As for Biden, he denied experiencing cognitive decline during an appearance on The View last year.
"They are wrong, there's nothing to sustain that, number one," he declared at the time. "Number two, you know, think of what we left with."
"We left with a circumstance where we had an insurrection when I started, not since the Civil War," he said. "We had a circumstance where we were in a position that we — well, the pandemic, because of the incompetence of the last outfit, end up over a million people dying, a million people dying."
"And we're also in a situation where we found ourselves unable to deal with a lot of just basic issues," Biden added.