EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Attack on Stepmother Confirmed by Brother

The incident followed years of hostility between Diana and Raine, who married Diana's father, John Spencer, in 1976 and became a deeply unpopular figure with his children.

A source familiar with the Spencer family claimed to Radar in an interview: "The relationship between Diana and Raine could be incredibly volatile, and this was unquestionably the most dramatic example.

"Diana discovered Raine had been rude to her mother, Frances, and confronted her about it. When Raine responded by insulting Diana's intelligence and bringing her troubled marriage into the argument, Diana simply snapped."

The insider claimed, "It was an extraordinary physical reaction, but it also demonstrated how fiercely protective Diana could be of her mother. Charles' account finally puts in writing precisely what he remembers happening inside Althorp."