EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Attack on Stepmother Confirmed by Brother
Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Princess Diana deliberately sent her stepmother tumbling down a staircase after a vicious insult about her intelligence and marriage to then-Prince Charles, her brother has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles Spencer, 62, gives his account of the extraordinary confrontation in his memoir Swan Song, describing how Diana attacked Raine Spencer – who died in 2016 – during a family gathering at Althorp, the Spencers' ancestral home.
Princess Diana's Explosive Clash With Stepmother
The incident followed years of hostility between Diana and Raine, who married Diana's father, John Spencer, in 1976 and became a deeply unpopular figure with his children.
A source familiar with the Spencer family claimed to Radar in an interview: "The relationship between Diana and Raine could be incredibly volatile, and this was unquestionably the most dramatic example.
"Diana discovered Raine had been rude to her mother, Frances, and confronted her about it. When Raine responded by insulting Diana's intelligence and bringing her troubled marriage into the argument, Diana simply snapped."
The insider claimed, "It was an extraordinary physical reaction, but it also demonstrated how fiercely protective Diana could be of her mother. Charles' account finally puts in writing precisely what he remembers happening inside Althorp."
Raine Spencer's Alleged Insult Sparked Confrontation
Spencer writes the confrontation followed an afternoon tea during which Raine had behaved rudely toward Diana's mother, Frances Shand Kydd.
He claims: "When Diana discovered this, she confronted Raine with incredulity. … 'Do you really have no idea how to behave?'"
According to Spencer, Raine retaliated with an intensely personal attack.
She is said to have told Diana: "I have always felt so very sorry for the Prince of Wales, marrying someone quite as stupid as you."
Spencer writes: "Diana paused for a second, surprised at the intensity of the spite. She then took a step forward, hooked a long leg round Raine's calves before shoving her down the carpeted staircase."
Troubled Spencer Family History Revealed
The alleged explosive encounter came against the backdrop of a turbulent family history. Diana was seven when her parents' marriage collapsed, with John eventually gaining custody of their children.
His marriage to Raine, daughter of novelist Barbara Cartland, created further tensions. The Spencer children bitterly resented their stepmother, who they are said to have nicknamed "Acid Raine."
Diana's marriage was meanwhile becoming increasingly troubled.
She had married the then-Prince Charles in a spectacular ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in July 1981, when she was 20, and he was 32.
They had two sons – Prince William, now 44, and Prince Harry, now 42 – but their relationship deteriorated amid intense public scrutiny, personal unhappiness and infidelity.
Charles resumed his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla, 79, while Diana later acknowledged having relationships outside her marriage.
The couple separated in 1992 before divorcing in August 1996. Diana died aged 36 following a high-speed Paris car crash the following year.
Princess Diana and Her Stepmom Eventually Reconciled
Despite the bitterness that characterized Diana's relationship with Raine, the two women eventually reconciled and became significantly closer during Diana's final years.
Raine died 10 years ago at age 87. Spencer's memoir revisits the family turmoil alongside his memories of Diana's death and funeral as the 30th anniversary of her death approaches.