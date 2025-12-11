EXCLUSIVE: The Firm — Audited! Radar Reveals What Princess Diana's Wedding Would Have Cost Today... And How It Topped Our List of Most Expensive Nuptials in Modern Royal History

Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, remains the most expensive royal nuptial in modern history, with today's equivalent cost estimated at $140million, a RadarOnline.com audit of The Firm's nuptials reveals.

The event at St. Paul's Cathedral, which hosted 3,500 guests, has long been remembered as the "wedding of the century" for its scale, opulence, and iconic fashion choices.