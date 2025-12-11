EXCLUSIVE: The Firm — Audited! Radar Reveals What Princess Diana's Wedding Would Have Cost Today... And How It Topped Our List of Most Expensive Nuptials in Modern Royal History
Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, remains the most expensive royal nuptial in modern history, with today's equivalent cost estimated at $140million, a RadarOnline.com audit of The Firm's nuptials reveals.
The event at St. Paul's Cathedral, which hosted 3,500 guests, has long been remembered as the "wedding of the century" for its scale, opulence, and iconic fashion choices.
Diana's $140Million 'Wedding of the Century'
A then 19-year-old Diana wore a $115,000 silk-and-taffeta gown adorned with 10,000 pearls, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.
The reception included 27 confections, topped by a five-foot-tall fruitcake, reflecting the grandeur expected of a British royal wedding.
A source close to the royal household said: "The level of detail was remarkable. Every aspect, from the floral arrangements to the wedding cake, was meant to dazzle audiences around the world."
Accounting for inflation, the $48million cost at the time translates to roughly $140million today – outpacing all other modern royal weddings.
William and Kate: Refined Elegance
By comparison, Prince William and Kate Middleton, now both 43, married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, hosting almost 2,000 guests.
Kate's gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen cost $434,000 – now approximately $617,000 – and the couple surprised their guests with a dance performance inspired by Grease.
The overall expense of the day has been estimated at $34million at the time, or $48million today, significantly less than Diana and Charles' wedding.
A royal analyst commented: "William and Kate's wedding was refined and beautifully executed, but in terms of scale and opulence, it couldn't match the extravagance of Diana's 1980s celebration."
Harry and Meghan: Modern and Personal
Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, tied the knot seven years later at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests.
Meghan's boatneck gown by Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller cost $265,000, while she later changed into a Stella McCartney halter-neck sheath for the reception, which featured a DJ set by Idris Elba and cocktails mixed by George Clooney.
We estimate the total expenditure at $42.8million, equivalent to $54.9million today.
A wedding planner familiar with the couple's celebration said: "Harry and Meghan chose a more personal, contemporary wedding. The guest list was limited, but the day was engaging and impeccably styled."
Scale vs. Personalization
Experts note the disparity in costs between the weddings is due not only to inflation but also to scale and guest numbers.
Diana and Charles hosted thousands and commissioned extensive bespoke creations, while later weddings prioritized experience and personalization over pure spectacle.
A royal historian said: "Every wedding mirrors the couple and their times. Diana's was a spectacular, media-driven affair. William and Kate went for elegance, while Harry and Meghan introduced a modern, celebrity-focused flair."
The rising costs of royal weddings continue to spark public fascination, with every generation seeming to compete with the previous one in terms of grandeur and expenditure.
Despite the enormous sums involved, experts note the legacy of Diana's wedding extends far beyond its financial footprint, cementing her status as a fashion and cultural icon.