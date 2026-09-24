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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Accused of 'Hiding Bruises on His Hands' as He Wears Gloves to Greet President Xi — As Health Fears Intensify

President Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S.----------------------------------------------
Source: MEGA

Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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All eyes were on Donald Trump's hand as the president welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the U.S. for the annual United Nations General Assembly, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 80-year-old president saluted Xi while wearing a black glove on his right hand – the same hand he often bathes in cream-colored makeup to hide his dark bruises.

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Trump's Odd Choice of Clothing Turns Heads

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Trump was wearing a winter coat and black gloves despite the moderate temperature.
Source: MEGA

Trump was wearing a winter coat and black gloves despite the moderate temperature.

Trump rolled out the red carpet as he tried to show off before the Chinese president. Marines could be seen smoothing out the bright welcome mat as Xi arrived.

The foreign leader's welcome included 479 U.S. military personnel, a display of American and Chinese flags, military bands, and a B-2 stealth bomber flyover.

But Trump stole the show with his unusual choice of clothing. Although the temperatures at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland hovered in the mid 60's, the president was dressed in a large winter coat and black gloves. He was the only member of the welcoming party wearing a jacket.

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Critics Mark Up Over Makeup

He was the only member of the welcome party bundled up.
Source: MEGA

Trump, here with wife Melania, was the only member of the welcome party bundled up.

While Trump did not address the coat or the gloves as he shook Xi's hand, critics online raised concerns that the clothing choices were just a smokescreen so that the president did not have to show off his discolored hands.

When one person in a Reddit thread asked why the president was wearing gloves.

"Probably because his hands look like he's an extra in a zombie movie," one user slammed as another piled on, "The wrong colored clown makeup isn't covering the bruising."

A third user weighed in, "No amount of makeup could cover his IV bruises or whatever he's got going on with his hands."

While one commentator blasted, "He's insecure that his weird medical hand bruises don't live up to his made-up tough guy persona. Honestly, Xi is probably thankful. Who wants [his] grubby mitts touching them?"

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Trump's 'Reason' For Bruised Hands

The gloves raised new questions about his bruised hands.
Source: MEGA

The gloves raised new questions about his bruised hands.

Trump's "grubby mitts" have been the subject of much speculation throughout his second term in the White House.

Administration officials have maintained the discoloration is caused by Trump's frequent handshakes combined with his daily aspirin regimen, explaining that blood-thinning medication can make bruises more noticeable and slower to fade.

The White House has also defended the president's demanding public schedule, previously saying Trump "meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history."

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Trump Addresses the Speculation

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Trump has blamed the bruises on his medication.
Source: MEGA

Trump has blamed the bruises on his medication.

Trump has also weighed in on the recurring bruise, revealing earlier this year that he spends only "about 10 seconds" applying makeup to cover the mark before public events.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the president said he continues taking a 325-milligram aspirin each day despite recommendations to reduce the dosage.

"I'm a little superstitious," Trump said. "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"

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