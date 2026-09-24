Donald Trump Accused of 'Hiding Bruises on His Hands' as He Wears Gloves to Greet President Xi — As Health Fears Intensify

While Trump did not address the coat or the gloves as he shook Xi's hand, critics online raised concerns that the clothing choices were just a smokescreen so that the president did not have to show off his discolored hands.

When one person in a Reddit thread asked why the president was wearing gloves.

"Probably because his hands look like he's an extra in a zombie movie," one user slammed as another piled on, "The wrong colored clown makeup isn't covering the bruising."

A third user weighed in, "No amount of makeup could cover his IV bruises or whatever he's got going on with his hands."

While one commentator blasted, "He's insecure that his weird medical hand bruises don't live up to his made-up tough guy persona. Honestly, Xi is probably thankful. Who wants [his] grubby mitts touching them?"