The View's Joy Behar Makes Brutal Dig at Trump as She Calls for 'Leaders Who Have More Than a Double-Digit IQ'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Joy Behar took a brutal swipe at President Donald Trump's intelligence after he made controversial comments about artificial intelligence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this week, the POTUS, 80, took to Truth Social and brushed off fears about AI.
Trump Calls AI Fears a 'Hoax'
"The same people that said, 'We’ll all be dead in twelve years because of Global Warming,' ... are the people that are now saying that AI is going to kill us, that robots are going to attack us, and everything is a DISASTER," he wrote. "This is more of a Hoax than even that of RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, and Climate Change!"
However, on September 23, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei made speeches at the United Nations Security Council warning that AI could potentially threaten humanity if not kept in check.
"If managed poorly, I even believe AI could be a risk to humanity as a whole," Amodei said.
'We Also Need Leaders Who Have More Than a Double-Digit IQ'
On the Thursday, September 24, episode of The View, Sara Haines suggested the "risk of AI' should be "taken as seriously as nuclear materials."
"We need to make sure that humans will always stay in control," she continued. "We don’t need to be risking complete annihilation to put some basic safeguards in place."
Behar chimed in, "We also need leaders who have more than a double-digit IQ."
'He Cares More About the Billions of Dollars'
Sunny Hostin also hit back at the president's remarks. "For President Trump to say this is a hoax tells you everything you need to know about him," she claimed. "He cares more about the billions of dollars that he has milked from this government and from the American people than he cares about the American people."
Joy Behar Suggests AI Could Spell 'Destruction'
This is far from the first time The View panelists have tackled hot topics surrounding AI. Back in May, Behar speculated about how the rapidly growing technology could affect job markets.
"I would like to know what the rulers of this country plan to do when 80 percent of the world is out of work?" she said at the time. "All I hear is destruction in this country. I don’t hear anything that sounds like they’re building us up."
However, Hostin has had a softer approach to the subject in the past.
"I think Gen Z should embrace AI, but with structure," Hostin shared. "They have to have career survival. They’ll be able to use it, I think, to manage their careers. They’ll be able to use it to perhaps, when used properly, you can enhance skills. I don’t think it’s going to ever replace them, but they are going to have to learn how to (live with it)."