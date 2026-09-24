The View's Joy Behar Makes Brutal Dig at Trump as She Calls for 'Leaders Who Have More Than a Double-Digit IQ'

This is far from the first time The View panelists have tackled hot topics surrounding AI. Back in May, Behar speculated about how the rapidly growing technology could affect job markets.

"I would like to know what the rulers of this country plan to do when 80 percent of the world is out of work?" she said at the time. "All I hear is destruction in this country. I don’t hear anything that sounds like they’re building us up."

However, Hostin has had a softer approach to the subject in the past.

"I think Gen Z should embrace AI, but with structure," Hostin shared. "They have to have career survival. They’ll be able to use it, I think, to manage their careers. They’ll be able to use it to perhaps, when used properly, you can enhance skills. I don’t think it’s going to ever replace them, but they are going to have to learn how to (live with it)."