Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > The View

The View's Joy Behar Makes Brutal Dig at Trump as She Calls for 'Leaders Who Have More Than a Double-Digit IQ'

Joy Behar slammed Trump on 'The View.'
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Joy Behar slammed Trump on 'The View.'

Sept. 24 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joy Behar took a brutal swipe at President Donald Trump's intelligence after he made controversial comments about artificial intelligence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier this week, the POTUS, 80, took to Truth Social and brushed off fears about AI.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Calls AI Fears a 'Hoax'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Donald Trump called fears that AI was a threat to humanity a 'hoax.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called fears that AI was a threat to humanity a 'hoax.'

"The same people that said, 'We’ll all be dead in twelve years because of Global Warming,' ... are the people that are now saying that AI is going to kill us, that robots are going to attack us, and everything is a DISASTER," he wrote. "This is more of a Hoax than even that of RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, and Climate Change!"

However, on September 23, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei made speeches at the United Nations Security Council warning that AI could potentially threaten humanity if not kept in check.

"If managed poorly, I even believe AI could be a risk to humanity as a whole," Amodei said.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Also Need Leaders Who Have More Than a Double-Digit IQ'

Joy Behar made a dig at Donald Trump's intelligence on 'The View.'
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Joy Behar made a dig at Donald Trump's intelligence on 'The View.'

On the Thursday, September 24, episode of The View, Sara Haines suggested the "risk of AI' should be "taken as seriously as nuclear materials."

"We need to make sure that humans will always stay in control," she continued. "We don’t need to be risking complete annihilation to put some basic safeguards in place."

Behar chimed in, "We also need leaders who have more than a double-digit IQ."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Cares More About the Billions of Dollars'

Sunny Hostin has implied she is open to the use of AI with regulations.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Sunny Hostin has implied she is open to the use of AI with regulations.

Sunny Hostin also hit back at the president's remarks. "For President Trump to say this is a hoax tells you everything you need to know about him," she claimed. "He cares more about the billions of dollars that he has milked from this government and from the American people than he cares about the American people."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Richard Allen

Delphi Killer Richard Allen Appeals 130-Year Sentence and Claims 'Psychosis' in Prison Led to False Confession

California is tightening its disclosure policies for social media users posting paid political endorsements.

California Influencers Could Face Criminal Penalties Under New Law Cracking Down on Undisclosed Paid Political Posts

Joy Behar Suggests AI Could Spell 'Destruction'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Joy Behar wondered if AI would put a majority of Americans 'out of work.'
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar wondered if AI would put a majority of Americans 'out of work.'

This is far from the first time The View panelists have tackled hot topics surrounding AI. Back in May, Behar speculated about how the rapidly growing technology could affect job markets.

"I would like to know what the rulers of this country plan to do when 80 percent of the world is out of work?" she said at the time. "All I hear is destruction in this country. I don’t hear anything that sounds like they’re building us up."

However, Hostin has had a softer approach to the subject in the past.

"I think Gen Z should embrace AI, but with structure," Hostin shared. "They have to have career survival. They’ll be able to use it, I think, to manage their careers. They’ll be able to use it to perhaps, when used properly, you can enhance skills. I don’t think it’s going to ever replace them, but they are going to have to learn how to (live with it)."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.