Delphi Killer Richard Allen Appeals 130-Year Sentence and Claims 'Psychosis' in Prison Led to False Confession

Leeman told the Indiana Court of Appeals that there were other men present at the time of the killings, but the jury didn't hear evidence proving this.

To the contrary, prosecutor Eileen Meilaender told the judges that Allen confessed to the murders.

"It was Richard Allen himself who identified himself as 'bridge guy' in his statements to police. He identified himself as the man who passed the group of girls on the trail," Meilaender argued.

"Bridge guy" was the nickname given to the Delphi killer before his identification.

The lawyer did not dispute this point, but said that Allen was not in the right mental state when he confessed to the crime.