California Influencers Could Face Criminal Penalties Under New Law Cracking Down on Undisclosed Paid Political Posts

But on September 21, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1130 into law.

AB 1130 allows influencers who fail to disclose paid political content to be penalized under the 1974 Political Reform Act.

As a result, influencers who violate the law could face a misdemeanor charge, up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

AB 1130 was proposed by Assemblymember Marc Berman on August 30.

"As more candidates pay influencers to post content supporting their campaigns, it is imperative that voters have the right to know whether or not that content is organic and authentic or paid political messaging," Berman wrote in a press release.

Berman pointed out the aforementioned lack of consequences for those breaking the law.

AB 1130 further requires politicians to disclose how much money they spent on online campaigns and specific social media posts.

"Californians deserve to know when political content appearing in their feeds has been paid for by a campaign," Chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission (CFPPC) Adam E. Silver added.

AB 1130 received support from all members of the CFPPC.