Tucker Carlson Declares Trump Should Be 'Removed From Office' After He 'Threatened' to 'Annihilate' Iran: 'There's No Greater Crime'

Carlson also suggested the cabinet invoked the 25th Amendment, which sets in motion the replacement of the president if he is disabled, removed from office, or otherwise incapable of serving. Putting the amendment into play would place Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office temporarily to serve out the term.

The conservative mouthpiece claimed he was particularly bothered by Trump's recent military efforts in the Middle East, especially Iran. The former Fox News anchor said, "It's enough for me to say he should be removed from office. He should have been removed from office by his own Cabinet secretaries the moment he threatened a nuclear attack."

He doubled down when asked to clarify if he was referring to the 25th Amendment.

"That's correct. He should have been bundled up and taken out. That's a crime. There's no greater crime than that," Carlson explained.