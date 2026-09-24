Tucker Carlson Declares Trump Should Be 'Removed From Office' After He 'Threatened' to 'Annihilate' Iran: 'There's No Greater Crime'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson's continued criticism of the president has reached a new height as he has demanded President Trump be removed from office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking with NPR's Steve Inskeep, the political commentator suggested impeachment could be an option; however, he stressed that Trump's own cabinet could be the position to wield special power to have him removed from office.
Tucker Carlson Pushes for Trump's Removal
Carlson also suggested the cabinet invoked the 25th Amendment, which sets in motion the replacement of the president if he is disabled, removed from office, or otherwise incapable of serving. Putting the amendment into play would place Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office temporarily to serve out the term.
The conservative mouthpiece claimed he was particularly bothered by Trump's recent military efforts in the Middle East, especially Iran. The former Fox News anchor said, "It's enough for me to say he should be removed from office. He should have been removed from office by his own Cabinet secretaries the moment he threatened a nuclear attack."
He doubled down when asked to clarify if he was referring to the 25th Amendment.
"That's correct. He should have been bundled up and taken out. That's a crime. There's no greater crime than that," Carlson explained.
Tucker Carlson Tells Cabinet to Consider 'Corruption'
Carlson has been a vocal opponent of the increasing aggression in Iran. He believed Trump's suggestion of using nuclear war should be a cause for removal from office.
"He's not going to be punished for it. They'll get him on corruption or whatever," he said in the interview, adding, "Threatening the offensive use of nuclear weapons? Which is to say, threatening the destruction of humanity?!"
Trump Threatens Iran at United Nations
Trump hasn't been quiet about his willingness to use nuclear power to "annihilate" Iran. During his address to the United Nations, at a global summit meant to discuss bringing peace, order, and international cooperation to the world, he said, "Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before – maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East, or even the world?
"Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into h-ll, with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations?”
Following his threat, Trump told reporters that special envoys for the United States met with conflict mediators. They did not speak directly with Iranian delegates, and there's been no news on if negotiations have led to a peaceful outcome.
Trump Turns on Tucker Carlson
He stressed moral concerns with Trump's public call to "eliminate the human race."
Carlson added, "It tells you how deranged our moral scale has become. So he should be removed from office for threatening a first-use nuclear strike.”
Carlson once supported Trump; however, in recent years, he's taken a hard turn on his MAGA-aligned stances. Carlson's opposition to Trump earned him the insult of "low-IQ person."
The political pundit expressed deep regret for supporting Trump's election, feeling