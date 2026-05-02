EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Blasted Over Claim She's 'Suffered' Through Last 7 Years of Her Life — In $29Million Mansion
May 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing a wave of backlash after suggesting she endured the "hardest seven years" of her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The multi-millionaire mother-of-two, 44, shared the remarks via Instagram over the weekend by reposting astrology-themed content tied to her Leo star sign.
Meghan Markle Reflects on Seven-Year Struggle
Her posts, marking April 25 as a symbolic turning point, appeared to reflect on her experiences since marrying fellow multi-millionaire Prince Harry, 41, in 2018.
The couple, who live in a mansion in California now valued at $29million with their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, have raked in hundreds of millions in content deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify since stepping away from their royal family roles to "protect their privacy."
One of the posts Markle shared suggested Leo signs had been "ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25," while another described a period of emotional strain and self-doubt.
One was captioned: "Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, + Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25. "
And a message said: "The tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it. Your confidence took hits it had no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth. April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it."
'Out of Touch' Meghan Markle
A source familiar with the reaction to the posts said: "There has been a strong response, with many people interpreting Meghan's comments as totally out of touch given her current lifestyle.
"That perception has fueled a wave of trolling that has been particularly intense, even by the standards she is used to."
Another insider added: "The irony is that her remarks about hardship have, in turn, triggered exactly the kind of online hostility she keeps speaking about."
Markle has previously addressed the impact of online abuse, speaking candidly about her experiences during her and Harry's recent visit to Australia.
She said, "For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world."
The ex-Suits actress added, "Now, I'm still here. And when I think of all of you and what you're experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks – that's not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that."
Narrative Disconnect Sparks Public Debate
Observers note Markle's comments reflect a broader narrative she has maintained about the pressures of public life, particularly since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
However, the latest posts have reignited debate over how her personal reflections are perceived by audiences.
A source close to the situation said, "There is a disconnect between the intention behind sharing something personal and how it is received in the current climate. Social media amplifies those reactions, and once a narrative takes hold, it can quickly spiral into widespread criticism."
Harry and Markle's decision to quit royal family duties – dubbed 'Megxit' – saw the couple cite a desire for independence and privacy, while critics argued the move disrupted royal traditions and responsibilities.
The pair have since been slammed for cashing in on their royal titles despite their decision to quit 'The Firm.'