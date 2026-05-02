Her posts, marking April 25 as a symbolic turning point, appeared to reflect on her experiences since marrying fellow multi-millionaire Prince Harry, 41, in 2018.

The couple, who live in a mansion in California now valued at $29million with their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, have raked in hundreds of millions in content deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify since stepping away from their royal family roles to "protect their privacy."

One of the posts Markle shared suggested Leo signs had been "ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25," while another described a period of emotional strain and self-doubt.

One was captioned: "Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, + Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25. "

And a message said: "The tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it. Your confidence took hits it had no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth. April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it."