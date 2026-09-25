Trump Brutally Mocked While on Escalator at UN Building — Just 1 Year After Glitch on Stairs Left Prez and White House Raging
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
Donald Trump fell victim to a troll on his way to the United Nations General Assembly this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 22, when the president arrived at the U.N. headquarters to deliver his speech. As he stepped onto the escalator, someone from the crowd below decided to remind him of the drama that unfolded last year.
Trump Mocked at U.N. Headquarters
“Be careful with the stairs!” they shouted.
This, of course, was a reference to the escalator glitch that prompted Trump to demand an "immediate investigation" after his last U.N. speech.
At the time, the escalator stopped suddenly with both him and First Lady Melania on it, forcing them to walk up the rest of the way.
During that visit, he also experienced audio and teleprompter issues.
Trump's 2025 U.N. Escalator Drama
Not long after that, he aired his grievances on Truth Social, suggesting that he'd been sabotaged.
"A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday," Trump declared at the time. "Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!"
"First, the escalator going up to the Main Speaking Floor came to a screeching halt," the 80-year-old continued. "It stopped on a dime. It's amazing that Melania and I didn't fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first."
Trump's Teleprompter Nightmare
Trump went on to mention the issues he had with the teleprompter before launching into a rant about the audio.
"After making the Speech, I was told that the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made," he claimed, "That World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters' earpieces, couldn't hear a thing."
"The first person I saw at the conclusion of the Speech was Melania, who was sitting right up front. I said, 'How did I do?'" he recalled.
U.N. Rejects Trump's Sabotage Claims
"She said, 'I couldn't hear a word you said,'" he added. "This wasn't a coincidence; this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves."
The politician then demanded an investigation. Then-Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was also not happy about the events that transpired.
"If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the president and first lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,' Leavitt raged on X, as she responded to a report by The Times, which claimed UN staff had "joked" they could turn off the escalators and elevators in the building.
In response to Trump's complaints, spokesman Stephane Dujarric rejected the notion that the U.N. was at fault.