Donald Trump Torched by Critics After Claiming He Got 'Very Good Marks' For His UN Speech

It is unclear what Trump meant by "good marks" or who he was referring to when he said "they," but several outlets that covered the event reported their own take on his address.

Ted Widmer, an opinion and analysis columnist at The Guardian, described Trump's speech as "hollow" and said it was "long on snarling belligerence and short on ideas or policy proposals."

Widmer specifically pointed to Trump's comments about Iran, writing that the president ranged from threatening to "annihilate the Islamic Republic" to promising to help Iran achieve greatness if it cooperated.

Wes Kosova, of Bloomberg, wrote that Trump's speech received a far less dramatic reaction from world leaders than his previous appearances at the U.N.

"This time, though, Trump's words were met with what appeared to be a collective meh," Kosova wrote.