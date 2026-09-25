Donald Trump Torched by Critics After Claiming He Got 'Very Good Marks' For His UN Speech
Sept. 25 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
President Trump believes he gave a good speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 22, where he threatened to "annihilate" Iran if a deal to end the war could not be reached, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump made the remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City as he presented what he described as a choice between allowing Iran to rebuild or taking military action against the country.
Trump Claims He Got 'Very Good Marks' on His Speech
"Do I drive them into h-- with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness?" Trump said during his address. Following his speech, the 80-year-old praised himself.
He claimed, "I had a good time making a nice speech today. I've gotten actually very good marks. They gave me good marks. I don't know what that means."
In response, one critic on X quipped, "No one else knows what it means either."
Critics Go Off on Trump's Speech: A 'Collective Meh'
It is unclear what Trump meant by "good marks" or who he was referring to when he said "they," but several outlets that covered the event reported their own take on his address.
Ted Widmer, an opinion and analysis columnist at The Guardian, described Trump's speech as "hollow" and said it was "long on snarling belligerence and short on ideas or policy proposals."
Widmer specifically pointed to Trump's comments about Iran, writing that the president ranged from threatening to "annihilate the Islamic Republic" to promising to help Iran achieve greatness if it cooperated.
Wes Kosova, of Bloomberg, wrote that Trump's speech received a far less dramatic reaction from world leaders than his previous appearances at the U.N.
"This time, though, Trump's words were met with what appeared to be a collective meh," Kosova wrote.
Trump Mentions Russia-Ukraine War in Controversial Address
The president’s "annihilate" comment came after months of threats against Iran, as his administration pressed Tehran to negotiate. Trump has repeatedly said military force remained an option if no deal was reached.
He also addressed other foreign-policy matters, including the Russia-Ukraine war, Venezuela, and Greenland. Trump claimed he had helped settle eight wars and said a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement would come "more quickly than people understand." On Greenland, Trump discussed his administration's efforts with Denmark.
Later that day, he signed a security agreement with Denmark and Greenland that expands the U.S. military presence on the island while leaving sovereignty unchanged.
Trump's Approval Ratings Revealed
Despite Trump's gloating over his "very good marks," recent polls have shown his approval ratings are cratering.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted September 17 to 20 found that 32 percent of U.S. adults approved of Trump's job performance, while 64 percent disapproved, the lowest approval rating of his political career in that survey.
A separate Marquette Law School poll conducted September 2 to 9 put his overall approval at 37 percent.
A CNN/SSRS survey conducted September 16 to 17 found 33 percent approval and 67 percent disapproval, a new low across both of his presidencies, Forbes reported.