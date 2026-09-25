Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber 'Tried Everything They Could' to Help Tragic Son Presley Beat Addiction
Sept. 25 2026, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber "tried everything they could" to help their son, Presley, beat his addiction.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple "hired more than one sober coach," who were with the model, 27, around the clock, as well as offered "so many types of homeopathic therapies," sources close to the couple have claimed.
'They Never Gave Up on Him'
The model passed away on Sunday in a luxury rehab center after a suspected overdose, leaving Crawford and Gerber, and their daughter, Kaia, “inconsolable.”
Insiders claim his addiction woes had become worse in recent months, sparking concern from his family.
"Presley had periods when he was doing really well, but had been struggling lately. The family was worried about him," a source told People. "They’ve always been there for him and tried to help him so many times over the years. Now they're asking themselves what else they could have done. It’s heartbreaking, because they never gave up on him."
'She's Shaken and Still in Disbelief'
Another insider close to Presley's younger sister, Kaia, 25, also shared how she’s doing amid the news.
The insider said, "There are almost no words for what Kaia’s going through right now. She’s shaken and still in disbelief. Family and friends have rallied around her. She doesn’t want to be alone and has people with her around the clock."
Radar previously reported that Presley "did not appear sober" at the Santa Monica rehab center on the day of his enrollment, hours before his death.
Presley Appeared Under the Influence at Rehab Center
The next day, Santa Monica police and emergency responders were called to the facility. Officers arrived around 9:35 a.m., and paramedics attempted to provide life-saving care. Sadly, they couldn't save Presley.
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an examination of his body. However, the cause and manner of Gerber’s death have yet to be announced while additional testing and studies are completed.
Presley had been open about his mental health struggles and issues with addiction in recent years.
In 2023, he said he hoped to support others in similar situations one day during an appearance on the Studio 2022 podcast.
“I think that whether I help one person or 100 people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do,” he said at the time.