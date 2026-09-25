Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber 'Tried Everything They Could' to Help Tragic Son Presley Beat Addiction

The model passed away on Sunday in a luxury rehab center after a suspected overdose, leaving Crawford and Gerber, and their daughter, Kaia, “inconsolable.”

Insiders claim his addiction woes had become worse in recent months, sparking concern from his family.

"Presley had periods when he was doing really well, but had been struggling lately. The family was worried about him," a source told People. "They’ve always been there for him and tried to help him so many times over the years. Now they're asking themselves what else they could have done. It’s heartbreaking, because they never gave up on him."