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Home > News > Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber Was Reportedly Found Dead in Bedroom of Luxury Rehab Center — Amid Claims He Had 24/7 Sober Coach

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Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber died in the bedroom of a luxury rehab retreat in Santa Monica, according to new claims.

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Sept. 24 2026, Updated 3:30 p.m. ET

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Presley Gerber was found dead in a bedroom inside a luxury rehab center, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Presley, 27, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was discovered near his bed on Sunday, September 20, less than one day after checking in to the Santa Monica sober living facility.

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Presley Gerber Allegedly Arrived at Rehab 'Under the Influence'

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picture of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's condition had reportedly gotten worse in the months prior to his death.

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According to reports, Presley’s parents brought him to the rehab center in a final effort to help their son before tragedy struck.

When he arrived at the facility, he appeared to be under the influence, despite having a 24/7 sober coach, per TMZ. His companion was said to have frequently traveled with him and even provided around-the-clock support in the months leading up to his death.

Presley's appearance and behavior also reportedly changed significantly in the months before his death.

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Parents 'Were Not Going To Give Up On Him'

picture of Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley's parents Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford were determined to help son.

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A source told The Daily Mail: "Both his parents made him go to rehab because they knew he was using. They were not going to give up on him, so they tried another rehab center, they had so much hope."

Rather than stepping back after years of setbacks, the couple reportedly doubled down on their efforts, continuing to research programs and pursue new options.

"They are helicopter parents, they are super involved, they did not drop the ball here," the insider continued.

According to them, Crawford and Rande "pushed and pushed" for improvement because they believed their son could still be saved.

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'Prescribed Ketamine by His Doctor'

picture of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

The model's pals are furious with doctor who allegedly gave him ketamine, according to a source.

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Long before Presley checked into the Santa Monica rehab facility where he spent his final hours, one concern was said to have haunted his parents more than any other.

According to one insider, "Their worst fear was that he would get a bad cocktail of drugs and die."

RadarOnline.com recently reported that Presley was allegedly prescribed ketamine by his doctor, despite the model's known issues with the drug.

Friends of Presley were reportedly angry with the doctor for giving him the drug and believe they should be prosecuted.

Ketamine is not FDA-approved as a treatment for drug addiction, even though it has been used for that purpose. It is a versatile medical drug primarily used as a dissociative anesthetic because of its rapid sedation and pain relief.

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Source: MEGA

Presley's demise was eerily similar to Matthew Perry's.

Presley's issues with ketamine are eerily similar to Matthew Perry's relationship with the substance.

The Friends star dealt with drug addiction for years and was prescribed ketamine to help with his depression and anxiety before he passed away in 2023.

Gerber's official cause of death is yet to be released, though it is believed he died from a suspected overdose.

Investigators have not disclosed what drugs may have been in his system when he died. As the investigation continues, police are working to determine the source of the illicit substances.

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