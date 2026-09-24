Presley Gerber Was Reportedly Found Dead in Bedroom of Luxury Rehab Center — Amid Claims He Had 24/7 Sober Coach

According to reports, Presley’s parents brought him to the rehab center in a final effort to help their son before tragedy struck.

When he arrived at the facility, he appeared to be under the influence, despite having a 24/7 sober coach, per TMZ. His companion was said to have frequently traveled with him and even provided around-the-clock support in the months leading up to his death.

Presley's appearance and behavior also reportedly changed significantly in the months before his death.