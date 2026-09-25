Princess Diana's Brother Claims British PM Tony Blair Said She Died at 'Height of Her Popularity' — and Remarrying Could Have Cost Her 'Magic'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's brother claims in his explosive new memoir that Britain's newly minted Prime Minister Tony Blair privately harbored some startling thoughts about the royal's death, believing she had died at the very height of her popularity and "perceived magic" as a single 36-year-old woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles Spencer noted that Blair, 73, treaded lightly when speaking in public about Diana's death in an August 1997 Paris car crash, four months after he became the U.K.'s new PM.
Tony Blair Did Not Issue Official Statement Following Princess Diana's Death
Spencer claims in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, that Blair was advised by his spin doctors "not to make an official public statement straight away" on the day the People's Princess died, amid fears it would look "too tacky."
Instead, he chose the far more casual setting outside of a local church on that dark Sunday to say, "I feel like everyone else in this country today. I am utterly devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with Princess Diana’s family."
Blair acknowledged the turmoil Diana had endured following her 1992 separation, followed by her 1996 divorce from then-Prince Charles, telling the grieving nation: "We know how difficult things were for her from time to time. I am sure we can only guess that. But people everywhere, not just here in Britain, kept faith with Princess Diana."
But it was Blair's now-iconic closing words that would forever cement Diana's place in history. He declared: "She was 'the People's Princess,' and that is how she will stay, how she will remain in our hearts and our memories forever."
Tony Blair Allegedly Believed Princess Diana Died at the Peak of Her Popularity.
Spencer went on to make the claim that, behind closed doors, Blair had a far more startling take on Diana's untimely death, writing, “Privately, Blair had told his inner circle that Diana had managed to die at what was likely to have been the very height of her popularity."
According to Spencer, the prime minister believed the newly single, still youthful and glamorous princess might have lost some of her mystique had her life taken a different path.
"If she had remarried and had another child,” Blair allegedly said, "she might have lost some of her perceived magic."
Princess Diana Reportedly Wanted to Marry and Have a Child With Lover Hasnat Khan
Diana had already fallen in love while separated from Charles, entering into a deeply private yet committed romance with Pakistani-born heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan.
The princess allegedly told friends she hoped to marry and have a daughter with Khan, but he became furious at her plans, calling them "a ridiculous idea."
Princess Diana Embarked on a New Romance Shortly Before She Died
Diana and Khan's secretive romance ended in July 1997, and the princess soon began a whirlwind relationship with Harrods heir Dodi Fayed.
Unlike her private surgeon ex, Fayed seemingly had no problem allowing their blossoming relationship to play out in the public eye, with the pair famously photographed packing on the PDA aboard his family's luxury yacht, Jonikal, off Saint-Tropez, France, during the final weeks of Diana's life.
After flying into Paris on August 30 following their lavish yachting getaway, the couple's brief romance ended in tragedy when their chauffeured Mercedes slammed into a pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel. Their driver, Henri Paul – who was later found to have been legally drunk – was speeding as the car was pursued by paparazzi wanting photographs of the new couple.