Princess Diana's Brother Claims British PM Tony Blair Said She Died at 'Height of Her Popularity' — and Remarrying Could Have Cost Her 'Magic'

Spencer claims in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, that Blair was advised by his spin doctors "not to make an official public statement straight away" on the day the People's Princess died, amid fears it would look "too tacky."

Instead, he chose the far more casual setting outside of a local church on that dark Sunday to say, "I feel like everyone else in this country today. I am utterly devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with Princess Diana’s family."

Blair acknowledged the turmoil Diana had endured following her 1992 separation, followed by her 1996 divorce from then-Prince Charles, telling the grieving nation: "We know how difficult things were for her from time to time. I am sure we can only guess that. But people everywhere, not just here in Britain, kept faith with Princess Diana."

But it was Blair's now-iconic closing words that would forever cement Diana's place in history. He declared: "She was 'the People's Princess,' and that is how she will stay, how she will remain in our hearts and our memories forever."