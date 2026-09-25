Kid Rock Viciously Mocked Over Canceled MAGA Freedom Fest After Event Sold Only 6 VIP Tickets — 'Can't Grift Anymore?'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
The Kentucky Patriots Day Freedom Fest was previously scheduled to take place this weekend, but it's now been canceled altogether, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to the Cincinnati Inquirer, the event was supposed to be hosted at organizer Eric Deters' farm in Morning View, a town roughly 25 miles outside of Cincinnati. Various celebrities like Kid Rock, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and Fox News personality Joe Concha were expected to make appearances.
Kentucky's Patriots Day Freedom Fest Canceled
Both general admission and parking were going to be free, meaning Deters was counting on VIP sales to pay for the whole thing.
He needed about 100 people to purchase VIP packages at $1,000 each to make it happen. Unfortunately for him, however, only six packages sold. As a result, the event has been canceled.
Deters broke the news in a Facebook video, which has since been deleted.
Eric Deters Announces Festival Cancellation
“When I put together Patriot State Freedom Fest, I put it together with the game plan and the idea that I could pay for it with the VIP sales of $1,000 from these hundred people that I interact with on a regular basis that have money,” he explained.
“It’s Monday morning. I got my guy who’s setting up the ticket sales,” Deters continued. “I said, ‘How many have bought a ticket?’ And he said, ‘You can’t make this up.’ Are you ready for the drumroll?”
"Only six people had bought a VIP ticket," the 63-year-old admitted.
Eric Deters Vows to Never Host Freedom Fest Again
"I am never ever, ever, ever, ever doing this event again—ever," Deters declared.
He seemed to place a lot of the blame on those he asked for support, making clear that he felt let down.
“Out of all these people that have money that I interact with, who I do favors for all day long,” the former attorney said. “They ask me for something, I never say no. I never said no to these people.”
“None of these people will ever, ever, ever get a favor from me again, ever," he noted.
Social Media Users React to Freedom Fest Cancellation
Needless to say, the cancellation has earned everyone involved a fair bit of mockery online, particularly Kid Rock.
"LOL they made their base so poor they can’t even grift off them anymore 😆," one X user wrote.
"Kid Rock and anyone still on the Trump train are now the equivalent of the band on the Titanic," another critic claimed. "It’s a sinking ship, and they have nowhere to go."
A third user asked, "Why would ANYONE pay $1000 to see a couple of washed-up D-list celebrities?"