Kid Rock Viciously Mocked Over Canceled MAGA Freedom Fest After Event Sold Only 6 VIP Tickets — 'Can't Grift Anymore?'

"I am never ever, ever, ever, ever doing this event again—ever," Deters declared.

He seemed to place a lot of the blame on those he asked for support, making clear that he felt let down.

“Out of all these people that have money that I interact with, who I do favors for all day long,” the former attorney said. “They ask me for something, I never say no. I never said no to these people.”

“None of these people will ever, ever, ever get a favor from me again, ever," he noted.