EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Mocked as a 'Bonnie Blue Copycat'

The campaign has divided commentators and female athletes, while a Spectator magazine op-ed has now gone far further by comparing Sweeney's marketing of her sexuality with British adult-content creator Bonnie Blue, 27.

A media source claimed: "Sydney is being accused by her harshest critics of becoming Hollywood's answer to Bonnie Blue – constantly finding another way to push the boundaries because she knows controversy drives attention.

"The argument isn't that the two women have identical careers – clearly they don't. It's that critics believe both understand exactly how sexuality, outrage and the algorithm can be combined to keep people talking about them."

The insider noted, "Every controversy becomes another global conversation about Sydney. Her critics see that as cynical, while her supporters would say she is a grown woman making her own choices and has every right to capitalize on her image."