Bryan Kohberger's Lawyer Claims Convicted Killer Struggled to 'Comprehend' What Was Going on in Court as He Desperately Attempts to Overturn Guilty Plea

For the past few months, Bryan Kohberger, convicted in the Idaho 4 murders, has been trying to overturn his guilty plea, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In August 2026, Kohberger's new lawyer, Gregory Rauch, filed another petition with the court in pursuit of this goal – nearly four years after the four college students were horrifically murdered inside their home.

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Kohberger's Lawyers Questioned His Understanding

Source: MEGA Bryan Kohberger was convicted in the Idaho 4 murders.

According to an affidavit filed by Rauch, Kohberger's former attorneys submitted a petition during his trial claiming he struggled to understand the court's rulings and what they meant for him and his case. However, before the murders, Kohberger was already well-versed in the criminal justice system. He earned a master's degree in criminal justice and was a teaching assistant and Ph.D. candidate in Washington State University's Department of Criminal Justice. During the trial, Kohberger's former defense team requested additional time to "investigate" his "ability to rationally understand and make consequential decisions." The request was denied. Six days after the denial, the defendant pled guilty to the murders. As of September 24, the court has not delivered a decision.

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Kohberger Claims He Was Pressured to Plead Guilty

Source: MEGA Kohberger filed to have his guilty plea withdrawn.

In July, Kohberger also submitted a post-conviction relief, asking the court if he could withdraw his guilty plea. He alleged that his lawyer did not disclose what he called "potentially exculpatory evidence," such as unidentified hair Ethan Chapin, one of the victims, had in his hand. Kohberger further claimed he was pressured by his then-counsel to plead guilty, who described how bad his life could look on death row. He claimed they told him that whether he was guilty or innocent was not a main factor to consider when contemplating the plea deal. The convicted killer has further asked the court to remove Judge Steven Hippler, who sentenced him to four life sentences and denied him additional time, from the case.

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Inside the Idaho 4 Murders

Source: MEGA The Idaho 4 murders occurred in late 2022.

The Idaho 4 murders occurred in late 2022. On November 13 of that year, four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen, were murdered in a house near campus where three of them lived. They were each killed by multiple stab wounds. After the two other roommates and an acquaintance of the victims were cleared of the crimes, detectives started hunting for the killer. On November 25, authorities sent around 113 pieces of evidence to the Idaho State Police crime lab to be tested.

Evidence Led Investigators to Kohberger

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Source: MEGA The convicted killer was arrested and charged on December 30.