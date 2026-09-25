EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Set 'Survival Plans' Over Growing AI Fears — After Expert Claims Technology Could 'Kill Us All'

According to sources, several big names in the industry, including megastar Tom Cruise, have survival plans in place in case AI decides to introduce chaos into the world.

The Mission: Impossible star reportedly has several bunkers across the country strong enough to withstand a nuclear blast, while actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, 54, is believed to have added a fortified panic room to her New York City apartment.

Meanwhile, reality TV juggernauts Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, 29, have prepared their World War III bunkers, stocked with enough dehydrated food to last 10 years, according to sources.

"I am the most earthquake-ready person you would ever meet," Jenner once noted. "I have fire extinguishers and backpacks full of supplies. I have flashlights and water."