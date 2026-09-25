EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Set 'Survival Plans' Over Growing AI Fears — After Expert Claims Technology Could 'Kill Us All'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
The biggest stars in Hollywood are said to be pulling out all the stops to prepare themselves for a doomsday scenario after a whistleblower warned that artificial intelligence "could kill us all by the end of the decade," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jacob Coxon recently announced his resignation from Anthropic, an AI company, and suggested the technology is putting lives at risk.
Hollywood Stars Prepare for AI Doomsday
According to sources, several big names in the industry, including megastar Tom Cruise, have survival plans in place in case AI decides to introduce chaos into the world.
The Mission: Impossible star reportedly has several bunkers across the country strong enough to withstand a nuclear blast, while actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, 54, is believed to have added a fortified panic room to her New York City apartment.
Meanwhile, reality TV juggernauts Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, 29, have prepared their World War III bunkers, stocked with enough dehydrated food to last 10 years, according to sources.
"I am the most earthquake-ready person you would ever meet," Jenner once noted. "I have fire extinguishers and backpacks full of supplies. I have flashlights and water."
'I Have a Place to Take My Family'
Other big names are reportedly preparing for the worst, including scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, popular podcaster Joe Rogan, Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest, and Zooey Deschanel. Billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk are also reportedly set to withstand an AI fallout.
Fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is also said to have built a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker, complete with an escape hatch, at his 100 million Hawaii compound. Meanwhile, Josh Duhamel has been open about his preparation.
"I'm learning how to hunt," 53-year-old Duhamel previously revealed to Inverse. "I have wells. We have water. We have fuel. I'm building something so if things do go south, I have a place to take my family."
The Transformers actor has an off-the-grid lakeside "doomsday cabin" in Minnesota, featuring Starlink internet and its own power supply.
AI Researcher: 'AI Could Kill All Humans'
He confessed, "I'm less afraid of zombies and more afraid of AI robots now."
Meanwhile, Evan Hubinger, a top safety researcher at Anthropic, backed up Coxon's prediction on social media, saying, "We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans," and declared the odds of that occurring at more than 10 percent within the next decade.
According to Coxon, his ex-employers Anthropic and OpenAI are not "acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.
"Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources."
Trump Not Afraid of AI
While Anthropic has defended its safety record, pointing to its safeguards, OpenAI has not publicly responded to Coxon's accusations.
According to experts, AI could pose a major threat to humanity by helping other nations create bioweapons. Experts believe AI could also go rogue and infiltrate computer networks to shut down power grids, control war machines, and even manipulate stock markets.
Despite the fears, President Trump recently confirmed he wasn't too interested in taking steps to discuss protecting humanity from AI during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday, September 25, using his preferred term for AI.
However, Xi didn't appear to be on the same page, saying at the summit, "Both China and the United States are leading nations in artificial intelligence. We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good, and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people."