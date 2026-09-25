EXCLUSIVE: Larry David 'Couldn't Take' Famed Hollywood Agent's Incessant Phone Calls — But Ended Up Signing a Deal

In his memoir, Roll the Calls, Emanuel explained how he first met David; he believed him to be "nonviolent. Non-bombastic. Not a confident bone in his body. And yet, in his own way, another stone-cold assassin."

They clicked in a variety of ways, including a similar sense of "crankiness," which Emanuel showed through "yelling," whereas David expressed it through "humor."

Emanuel wanted to have him as a client when he heard Gavin Polone, who represented David, was turning away from the agency. So, he went direct with his tactic, calling him in early 1997, bluntly telling David, "I want to rep you."

However, David didn't immediately bite. He was prioritizing other aspects of his life, which did not include an emphasis on the team around him. While David didn't give Emanuel a direct no, he did swipe the conversation to the side.