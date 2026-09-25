EXCLUSIVE: Larry David 'Couldn't Take' Famed Hollywood Agent's Incessant Phone Calls — But Ended Up Signing a Deal
Sept. 25 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Talent agent Ari Emanuel was known for his tough tactics in signing clients, and Larry David was among those who fell prey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Seinfeld creator, a top comedic voice in the industry, met Emanuel and hit it off well; however, he soon found himself blasted with never-ending phone calls.
Larry David Pursued by Top Talent Agent
In his memoir, Roll the Calls, Emanuel explained how he first met David; he believed him to be "nonviolent. Non-bombastic. Not a confident bone in his body. And yet, in his own way, another stone-cold assassin."
They clicked in a variety of ways, including a similar sense of "crankiness," which Emanuel showed through "yelling," whereas David expressed it through "humor."
Emanuel wanted to have him as a client when he heard Gavin Polone, who represented David, was turning away from the agency. So, he went direct with his tactic, calling him in early 1997, bluntly telling David, "I want to rep you."
However, David didn't immediately bite. He was prioritizing other aspects of his life, which did not include an emphasis on the team around him. While David didn't give Emanuel a direct no, he did swipe the conversation to the side.
Comedian Bombarded With Phone Calls
Emanuel, known for his stubborn attitude, persisted. He called week after week, and David "threatens to change his number." The "cranky" comedian "loses his temper," but Emanuel continued.
Eventually, Emanuel invited David to a dinner. The talent agent recalled David telling him, "Ari, look, enough already, okay? ... To be quite honest with you, I just can't take it."
David promised to make Emanuel his agent if he promised to "stop calling. He added, "'Just leave me the f--k alone!'"
The contract was signed shortly afterwards.
Ari Emanuel Shares Secret to Success
Emanuel's repetitive phone calls are a theme throughout his memoir, a secret to his success.
Even in the early stages of his career, he secured jobs by essentially just annoying hiring managers and supervisors into giving him a chance. When he wanted to sign particularly difficult clients, he was never afraid to pick up the phone and obsessively call them.
Larry David Has Harsh Run-In With Elon Musk
David and Emanuel later became close friends, with the pair sharing several exciting moments. They even campaigned for President Barack Obama before his historic win. Emanuel recalled knocking door-to-door in New Hampshire with David by his side.
David's "crankiness" put the duo into a bit of a pickle at one event. Emanuel made the mistake of sitting David next to Elon Musk, despite their drastically opposing political views.
"Not my best decision," Emanuel admits in his book.
He adds, "When Larry sees Elon, he starts cursing, yelling, saying things many people would like to say to Elon. He tells Elon that he’s disgusted by his politics. He calls Elon out for recent tweets about Democrats being the party of hate."
"How can you possibly vote f--king Republican? Do you want children killed in schools?" David allegedly asked a confused and startled Musk.
The Tesla CEO allegedly replied, "No, no, I'm anti-killing children."