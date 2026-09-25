'Delusional' Trump Rages After CNN and MS NOW Refuse to Cover Xi's White House Arrival — Despite Trump Banning Outlets Over 'Fake News'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has raged after Chinese President Xi Jinping's White House visit didn't get the media coverage he'd hoped for, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a lengthy post, Trump took aim at CNN and MS NOW, calling the outlets' credibility into question and accusing them of pushing "fake news."
Trump Slams CNN & MS NOW
"CNN and MSDNC's Ratings have dropped considerably," Trump's post began. "The primary reason is NO CREDIBILITY!"
"They only write badly about a man who won the Election IN A GIANT LANDSLIDE, winning all 7 Swing States, the Popular Vote, and 86% of the Counties, etc., and whose Popularity has grown because of the unprecedented SUCCESS our Country is having on both the World Stage and at home," he continued.
'That's Why They Have Such Poor Ratings!'
Trump went on, "CNN and MSDNC, to show you how fake they are, today refused to cover one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years, the arrival at the White House of the Highly Respected President of China, Xi Jinping, and his beautiful wife, Madam Peng. The event was magnificent – Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to 'TRUMP,' they refused to be there."
"That’s why they have such poor Ratings," the president concluded. "Tonight’s State Dinner at the White House, for President Xi, will be spectacular! The Media will be in attendance."
Trump's Media Ban Leads to Emergency Hearing
Critics were quick to brand Trump "delusional" on X, as one person said, "Someone should remind this moron that he banned CNN and MSNOW from his press corps."
Another added, "Delusional doesn't begin to cover it," and a third user noted, "'Refused to cover'? In a fit of spite and childishness, he REVOKED THEIR ACCESS a week ago!"
Trump's post arrived roughly a week after he banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House. On Thursday, September 24, the outlets filed a request for an emergency hearing after being denied access.
Not long after that, federal Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the ban was likely unconstitutional and ordered their access to be restored.
"The record lacks factual support for defendants' contention that the revocation of plaintiffs' hard passes will in fact protect national security," Kelly wrote.
He determined that the three outlets were "likely to succeed" in proving the White House hadn't exercised "adequate due process" in the ban.
“This is a strong ruling vindicating freedom of the press, due process, and the rule of law," Ted Boutrous, the lawyer representing the three outlets, said of the ruling.
"We greatly appreciate the court’s swift action.”