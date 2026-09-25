'Delusional' Trump Rages After CNN and MS NOW Refuse to Cover Xi's White House Arrival — Despite Trump Banning Outlets Over 'Fake News'

Trump went on, "CNN and MSDNC, to show you how fake they are, today refused to cover one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years, the arrival at the White House of the Highly Respected President of China, Xi Jinping, and his beautiful wife, Madam Peng. The event was magnificent – Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to 'TRUMP,' they refused to be there."

"That’s why they have such poor Ratings," the president concluded. "Tonight’s State Dinner at the White House, for President Xi, will be spectacular! The Media will be in attendance."