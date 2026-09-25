Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Plotting to Make 'Millions' Off Diana Film — and Using U.K. Return to Stir Up Royal 'Conflict' to Drive Up Netflix Payday
Sept. 25 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. wasn't driven by a desire to have their children start the school year on British soil, but by a last-ditch bid to make "millions" gathering material for an upcoming documentary about Princess Diana, according to a bombshell claim.
Royal expert Tom Sykes said the Sussexes are hoping to rake in a fortune from the project, which could become a hot commodity as the 30th anniversary of the People's Princess' tragic death looms in August 2027, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sussexes Back in U.K. 'to Gather Content for a Diana Film'
"They're not just trying to set up a normal U.K. life. They are trying to gather content for a Diana film. That is what they're doing here," Sykes shared on the Thursday, September 24, episode of The Royalist podcast.
Sykes said Hollywood insiders first tipped him off to the Sussexes' alleged Diana documentary plans back in August 2025, while the couple still had their lucrative Netflix deal, and claimed the whispers only grew louder in the months that followed.
The podcaster claimed that was one major reason "Netflix has kept them on the books," with Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, landing a first-look arrangement for future projects after their lucrative, exclusive five-year deal came to an end.
Sussexes Arrival Coincided With Princess Diana's Brother's Book
"That's what they're doing back here. They are back here to make that film. They are back here to make millions and millions of dollars out of that film," Sykes said of Harry and Meghan's shock decision to move from their six-year home in sunny Montecito, California, back to England.
The duo's arrival also conveniently coincided with the release of Diana's brother Charles Spencer's controversial new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, a bombshell book that thrust her back into the spotlight nearly three decades after her death.
Markle then sparked controversy by appearing to offer a sly show of support for the book — which takes blistering aim at Diana's ex-husband, King Charles — by slipping a swan emoji into an otherwise innocuous post promoting her As Ever pantry products.
Sussexes May Try to Spark 'Controversy,' Expert Claims
Sykes suggested Markle's cryptic swan emoji — along with the seemingly endless stream of drama surrounding the Sussexes since their U.K. return — could all be helping keep the couple, and any potential Diana project, firmly in the spotlight.
"And how do they guarantee that that film, you know, really generates lots of heat, that Netflix bid lots and lots of money for it? They create loads and loads of controversy around themselves," he claimed.
Invoking the age-old mantra that "there's no such thing as bad publicity," Sykes added, "It's all conflict. It's all stirring up interest."
The duo also found themselves in a clash with the King after a September 7 letter reiterated that the Sussexes were no longer working members of the royal family and described their position as akin to "private citizens," prompting the couple's camp to fire back that Harry and Meghan are "public figures."
'Conflict With the Royal Family' Is All the Sussexes Have Left
Sykes said the couple's high-profile antics in the U.K. are "all grist to the mill of the publicity machine that they are trying to whir into action to sell this film to the highest bidder, which, let's face it, we know is going to be Netflix."
If the platform passes, then they are free to shop the project elsewhere.
Sykes claimed the Sussexes have finally realized their most valuable remaining commodity is their never-ending feud with the royal family, after other ventures — including Markle's since-canceled lifestyle series With Love, Meghan and her As Ever consumer brand — generated limited success.
"This fight and this conflict with the royal family is basically all they've ever had. It's all they've ever been able to sell, and it's all they will ever have. They've realized that now," he added.