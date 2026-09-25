Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Plotting to Make 'Millions' Off Diana Film — and Using U.K. Return to Stir Up Royal 'Conflict' to Drive Up Netflix Payday

"They're not just trying to set up a normal U.K. life. They are trying to gather content for a Diana film. That is what they're doing here," Sykes shared on the Thursday, September 24, episode of The Royalist podcast.

Sykes said Hollywood insiders first tipped him off to the Sussexes' alleged Diana documentary plans back in August 2025, while the couple still had their lucrative Netflix deal, and claimed the whispers only grew louder in the months that followed.

The podcaster claimed that was one major reason "Netflix has kept them on the books," with Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, landing a first-look arrangement for future projects after their lucrative, exclusive five-year deal came to an end.