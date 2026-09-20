EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Pulled Kids From School Over Genuine Security Fears'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pulled their children out of their new British school just two days into the term after their security team raised "genuine" concerns about their safety, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com. Harry, who turned 42 today, and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, are understood to have moved Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, to another school after concluding heavy traffic and the practical demands of traveling in a security convoy made the original school run difficult – and amid warnings they were "sitting ducks" for potential terror or kidnapping plots.

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Security Concerns Force Quick School Change

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pulled their kids from a British school.

The upheaval comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex face a government-backed review of their security arrangements following their return to Britain. A source familiar with the family's arrangements told us: "This wasn't a case of Harry and Meghan suddenly deciding they disliked the school or getting panicked. "They were very happy with what they had seen and believed Archie and Lilibet could have settled there. The problem emerged when the security team began looking at what the journey would actually involve every morning and afternoon, and there were warnings the children's safety was genuinely being endangered as they were considered sitting ducks for potential terror or kidnap plots." The source continued: "A school run sounds straightforward for most families, but their circumstances are obviously unusual. The traffic created points where vehicles could become stuck or separated and made it much harder for the protection team to control the journey in the way they wanted. Once those concerns were spelled out, Harry and Meghan felt they couldn't simply ignore them.

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Disruption And Protecting Family Safety

Source: @meghan/Instagram Protection experts cited genuine kidnapping and terror threat concerns.

"Moving the children after only two days was incredibly disruptive and certainly wasn't the start to school life in Britain that they had imagined. Harry and Meghan didn't want Archie and Lilibet becoming settled somewhere only to move them several weeks later, so they decided it was better to make the change immediately. "Security has influenced an enormous number of decisions Harry has made concerning his family in Britain. He has spent years saying that he doesn't believe the protection available to them reflects the risks they face. Inevitably, when his own advisers identify a potential weakness involving his children, he is going to take that extremely seriously." A spokesperson for the Sussexes said the decision followed discussions with their security advisers about the "practicalities of their current arrangements." The spokesperson added the parents remained "extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family," also saying the move should not be viewed as criticism of the school or the care provided there.

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Government Assessment And RAVEC Review

Source: @meghan/Instagram Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet quickly transferred to another school.

The development coincides with a fresh assessment of the Sussexes' security requirements following their return to the UK. Harry has reportedly been asked by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, to provide information about his family's routine so officials can consider the threats they face and determine appropriate protection. The review will examine the couple's changed circumstances following their relocation to Britain. It is also expected to be the first assessment of Markle's security requirements since she received police protection while serving as a working royal in 2018.

Longstanding Protection Battles

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry has spent years challenging his official protection level.