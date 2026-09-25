EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump is 'Laying Waste' to America's Wild Spaces

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, has overseen a dramatic shake-up of the National Park Service , which manages hundreds of sites across the country.

Donald Trump is facing accusations his administration is "laying waste" to America's treasured wild spaces after sweeping staff cuts, stalled maintenance projects and the diversion of millions of dollars in park entrance fees to projects in Washington.

The source added: "There is particular anger about money being concentrated on high-profile projects in Washington while parks across America are dealing with a huge maintenance backlog. To people working in the system, seeing fountains and statues prioritized while essential work elsewhere is delayed sends a very clear message about where the administration's priorities lie."

"You cannot strip out experienced staff, divert money intended for parks and repeatedly postpone essential maintenance without consequences. The fear is that visitors will increasingly see those consequences on the ground – whether that means facilities deteriorating, projects being abandoned or fewer people available to protect these extraordinary landscapes."

A former senior National Park Service source exclusively told Radar : "What is happening goes far beyond trimming budgets or changing priorities. People who have spent their careers protecting these places believe the administration is laying waste to a system that took generations to build.

The changes have alarmed former park officials and conservation campaigners, who fear deferred work and staffing reductions could leave damage that takes years to reverse.

At least 20 percent of parks are now said to have been left significantly understaffed , while about 1,500 projects at more than 200 sites were placed on a "low priority" list as administration-backed work in the capital took precedence.

A conservation source said: "America's national parks are not ornamental assets that can simply be neglected for a few years and then repaired when somebody decides to turn the funding back on. Once experienced employees leave, conservation work stops or infrastructure deteriorates, rebuilding that capacity can take years.

"That is why there is such alarm about the cumulative effect of these decisions. Any individual cut can be presented as an administrative choice, but put them together – fewer staff, less money for projects outside Washington and canceled conservation work – and critics see a sustained hollowing-out of the park system.

"There is a profound sense of frustration and a sense Trump is laying waste to America's wild spaces because these are places Americans of every political persuasion regard as belonging to them. Rangers and other staff do not see themselves as participating in some ideological battle – they believe their job is simply to protect the land, preserve its history and keep it functioning for the public.

"The concern now is about what will be left behind. Budgets can eventually be restored, but you cannot necessarily replace decades of expertise overnight. Nor can every environmental or maintenance problem simply be put on hold without the eventual bill becoming much bigger.

"Nobody disputes that Washington's monuments and public spaces need investment. The argument is about balance. When money generated through the wider park system is being poured into prestige projects in the capital while important work elsewhere is struggling for funding, people inevitably ask whether America's wild spaces are paying the price.

"For people who care about these landscapes, the most worrying aspect is that there isn't one isolated controversy. It is the accumulation of decisions – staffing reductions, delayed maintenance, blocked partnerships, and changes to how America's history is presented.

"Taken together, critics believe that amounts to fundamentally reshaping the National Park Service. Their fear is that by the time the full impact becomes obvious to ordinary visitors, some of the damage will already be extremely difficult and expensive to undo."