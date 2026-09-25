Hayden Panettiere's Mom Reportedly Planning Tell-All Memoir on Tragic Daughter's Life Weeks After Her Sudden Death — 'She's Cashing In'

However, the timing of Vogel's discussions has not gone down well with members of Panettiere's inner circle.

An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack page: "People are stunned. The grief is still incredibly fresh, and already there’s talk about packaging Hayden’s life into a book.

"The reaction from some people is brutal: they think she’s cashing in."

Vogel, who endured a tumultuous relationship with her daughter, has yet to agree to a publishing deal for the memoir.

The book proposal comes days after Panettiere's divorced parents disagreed over who should receive earrings removed from their daughter's body after her death.