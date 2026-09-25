Hayden Panettiere's Mom Reportedly Planning Tell-All Memoir on Tragic Daughter's Life Weeks After Her Sudden Death — 'She's Cashing In'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's mom is planning a tell-all memoir about her late daughter weeks after her tragic death, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lesley Vogel, 70, is reportedly already having conversations about writing a deeply personal account of the Heroes star's upbringing, her success in Hollywood, and subsequent addiction woes.
'They Think She's Cashing In'
However, the timing of Vogel's discussions has not gone down well with members of Panettiere's inner circle.
An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack page: "People are stunned. The grief is still incredibly fresh, and already there’s talk about packaging Hayden’s life into a book.
"The reaction from some people is brutal: they think she’s cashing in."
Vogel, who endured a tumultuous relationship with her daughter, has yet to agree to a publishing deal for the memoir.
The book proposal comes days after Panettiere's divorced parents disagreed over who should receive earrings removed from their daughter's body after her death.
'Hayden's Story Would Sell'
An insider added: "First, people hear about the parents fighting over Hayden’s jewelry, and now there's talk of a tell-all. It creates an uncomfortable impression that everything Hayden left behind suddenly has a value attached to it."
But both Vogel and her ex-husband Skip appreciate there could be some serious money at stake.
The source claimed: "Hayden’s story would sell.
"But the question hanging over any deal will be brutal: Who gets to profit from her pain when Hayden is no longer here to tell the story herself?"
Drug Dealer at Center of Investigation
Panettiere was found unresponsive at a North Carolina Airbnb on August 16 after a report of a cardiac arrest. She was 36. Her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach were both at the scene.
She was reportedly given the drugs by her "long-term drug dealer," who is now at the center of a police investigation.
The Nashville star reportedly met her dealer in Los Angeles before flying to South Carolina.
There are a slew of messages about drugs," a source involved in the investigation told TMZ about Panettiere's alleged incriminating electronic exchanges with her dealer, in which they were "very specific about purchasing black-market pills."
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the star died of an accidental overdose. Her cause of death has been attributed to the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.
News of Panettiere's death arrived just months after the release of her own memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
In the book, she opened up about battling addiction, childhood stardom, postpartum depression, experiencing alleged domestic violence at the hands of Hickerson, and more.
"So many people have come up to me within the industry and outside of the industry and shared their stories with me and said, 'Because you’ve talked about your mental health, it gave me the courage to be honest about mine and get myself help, and you saved my life,'" Panettiere revealed at a Los Angeles event shortly after the book's release.
"I can hopefully leave the world a better place than I found it," she added. "The strength is in our vulnerability."