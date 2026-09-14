Sydney Sweeney Hits Back At Critics of Nude Betting Ads by Posting Snaps of Female Sports Stars Posing Naked

She posted snaps of Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Megan Rapinoe and Caroline Wozniacki baring almost all.

Myles Garrett, Rob Gronkowski, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jason Kelce featured in her round-up of naked men.

Sweeney shocked fans over the past week after posing completely naked for the most provocative commercial of her career.

According to Novig founder and chief executive Jacob Fortinsky, it was Sweeney herself who decided to get nude for the campaign for a very surprising reason.

"She said, 'I'm uncomfortable with other platforms that have markets on what color underwear I’m going to wear,'" Fortinsky recalled in an interview with Front Office Sports.

"There's something clean about sports," she reportedly said.