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Home > News > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Hits Back At Critics of Nude Betting Ads by Posting Snaps of Female Sports Stars Posing Naked

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has responded to the backlash surrounding her latest racy sports-themed shoot.

Sept. 14 2026, Updated 9:00 a.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney has hit back at the backlash surrounding her nude sports betting adverts, which has angered female Olympians.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria actress, 29, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to share a number of pictures featuring sports men and women posing naked for various campaign, as well as re-showing her Novig commercial which triggered the pile on.

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Highlighting Female Sports Stars Who've Posed Nude

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picture of Serena Williams and Ronda Rousey
Source: MEGA

Tennis star Serena Williams and UFC legend Ronda Rousey are two of the sportswomen Sweeney featured in nude ad round-up.

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She posted snaps of Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Megan Rapinoe and Caroline Wozniacki baring almost all.

Myles Garrett, Rob Gronkowski, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jason Kelce featured in her round-up of naked men.

Sweeney shocked fans over the past week after posing completely naked for the most provocative commercial of her career.

According to Novig founder and chief executive Jacob Fortinsky, it was Sweeney herself who decided to get nude for the campaign for a very surprising reason.

"She said, 'I'm uncomfortable with other platforms that have markets on what color underwear I’m going to wear,'" Fortinsky recalled in an interview with Front Office Sports.

"There's something clean about sports," she reportedly said.

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'Sydney Is Great At Captivating Audiences'

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Novig founder Jacob Fortinsky explains why Sweeney got the gig.

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Sweeney has an equity stake in Novig, which may be another reason why she was happy to strip off for the campaign.

"Sydney is great at captivating audiences and being the center of attention," Fortinsky said. '"In some sense, it forces us into the national discourse."

However, since the release of the commercial — which saw Sweeney cover her assets with varying sporting apparatus — figures in female sports have laid into to the actress.

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus said: "I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this."

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A 'Kick In The Face' For Women

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Female sports stars have slammed Sweeney's ads.

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The four-time gold medallist added: "Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who had dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every women who enjoys sports for what it really is – teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellent, unity.

"How do we live in a world where monetising a women's body and sexualising women’s sport is still a thing?"

British sprinter Amy Hunt used her post-race interview at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship to criticise the actress.

After finishing fourth in her 200m race, Hunt said: "It was incredible to be part of such an incredible race. Sydney Sweeney, this is what women's sport looks like!"

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picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress has been accused of sexualizing female sports.

The 24-year-old then looked straight down the TV camera as if to address Sweeney directly.

"21.4 (race time), muscles, hard work, sweat, blood, tears," Hunt continued. "This is a beautiful evening."

American gymnast Gracie Kramer also led the backlash against Sweeney, posting a response on social media that read "this is what a woman in sport looks like."

It prompted a wave of responses from female athletes, including American U.S. diver Kassidy Cook, and has been liked more than a million times.

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